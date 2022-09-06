Home Health Health card, the new one will soon arrive but DO NOT throw away the old one: big risks
Health

Health card, the new one will soon arrive but DO NOT throw away the old one: big risks

by admin
Health card, the new one will soon arrive but DO NOT throw away the old one: big risks


The new health card arrives and there is already a lot of controversy around it because some changes are not liked by users. The fact remains that it would be better not to throw away the old one, just to avoid risking something unimaginable.

New health card – Nanopress.it

Impossible to do without the Health insurance card, a highly important personal data document that contains all the data of every single Italian citizen. The new arrival is already dividing people’s opinions, considering some factors contents are absolutely not in line with those of the previous one. As anticipated, throwing it away could give life to a Domino effect unpleasant.

Health card, from paper to chip

The health insurance card it is a personal document that is kept together with the identity card and driving license. It contains the personal data and the tax code, which is released to all the people who can use the services and services of the National Health System.

Health card and tax code
Health card and tax code – NanoPress.it

Once upon a time, the card was made of paper and of color, then adapting over the years to be replaced by a rigid card. In the 2011 a further modification was made and it was equipped with a microchip, becoming a health card in all respects.

Health services
Sanitary services-NanoPress.it

An innovative system that allows to every single citizen to be able to use online services, including those that are part of the Public Administration. Obviously it has an expiration date and lasts 6 years.

New health card, what changes? That’s why not throw out the old one

It expires after six years and is replaced and shortly before it is automatically generated and sent to the residential address. There are some innovations on the new card that have not been taken in a positive way, one of these has not been taken in a positive way by all users and is at the center of numerous controversies.

What happened? All the people they have received the new health card – or who will receive it shortly – will notice the absence of the microchip which is essential to activate all services. A lack which made the Italians blur, because without the microchip everyone will have to give up the services that until now were comfortably available. Is it a step back? The Ministry of Economy and Finance provides some details on the matter.

Electronic circuit
Electronic circuit-NanoPress.it

To understand well you have to think about the war in Ukraine and the tensions affecting China – Taiwan and the United States. Few people know that Beijing has imposed an embargo on Taiwan for the production of raw materials, with one percentage of 92%. Taiwan is one of the world‘s largest semiconductor manufacturers: without them you can’t have chips and other important components.

At the moment it seems to have been a solution, in fact up to December 2023 the old health card with Chip will be used to access the various services. This means that the old card must not be eliminated, but always brought back as an official document until further notice.

