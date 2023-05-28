Health card: the news to know and what to do immediately | Beware of the new communication

Great news ahead for the health card. Soon you will receive a communication in which you understand what to do.

Many have the health insurance card, a document that has taken the place of the old plastic tax code card. Let’s talk about that green and white document that many will remember but which is no longer used today.

The health card is also used as a national service card and on the back of the card, if the citizen is entitled to it, it is printed the European Insurance Card for the disease. In short, it is a very important document that will soon see some new features. Let’s see what it is.

How to solve problems related to the health card.

Even with the health insurance card you may run into some problems. But how to solve it?

If problems arise with our health card, let’s see what to do specifically:

Card with errors : wrong personal data, for example, resident citizens must contact the municipality of residence. For non-resident citizens, the update can be requested from any office of the Revenue Agency, obviously presenting an identification document. Resident citizens who have SPID, CIE or CNS can update or modify errors in the personal data, directly online with the “data correction” service available on the National Registry of the Resident Population website of the Ministry of the Interior;

: wrong personal data, for example, resident citizens must contact the municipality of residence. For non-resident citizens, the update can be requested from any office of the Revenue Agency, obviously presenting an identification document. Resident citizens who have SPID, CIE or CNS can update or modify errors in the personal data, directly online with the “data correction” service available on the National Registry of the Resident Population website of the Ministry of the Interior; card expired and need for health care : health services are in any case guaranteed even if the card has expired, by presenting a red binding letter or the national electronic one;

: health services are in any case guaranteed even if the card has expired, by presenting a red binding letter or the national electronic one; card expired and you have to go abroad : you must contact your ASL and request a replacement certificate for the European Health Insurance Card;

: you must contact your ASL and request a replacement certificate for the European Health Insurance Card; you do not have a health card in the pharmacy: in the case of healthcare services paid for by the National Health Service, the pharmacy acquires the tax code from the red prescription or from the national electronic prescription. For services that are not paid for by the NHS, the pharmacy can ask the citizen directly.

In case of theft, loss or deterioration of the card: it is possible to ask for a new card to be issued. In case of loss or theft, it is mandatory to file a report with the competent authorities.

There are several ways to request a new card: