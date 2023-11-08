Health care for homeless people — Health

Donini and Taruffi: “A system is stronger the more it takes care of the most fragile”

Italian citizens without registered residence but present in Emilia-Romagna have the right to a general practitioner and to the services provided by the Lea: they only have to request, with the support of social services, an annual registration in the health registry

November 7, 2023 – Homelessness does not mean without rights. There Emilia Romagna region confirms its commitment to guarantee the right to health from the homeless peoplewhich they will continue to use of healthcare like all citizens.

And it does – as one establishes council resolution approved in the last session – assigning to Health companies 100 thousand eurosnecessary to cover the costs of this service for 2023. There is a law, in fact, in Emilia-Romagna, number 10 of 29 July 2021, which recognizes the Italian citizens without any healthcare the possibility of registering on the lists of beneficiaries of the local health authorities in the regional territory. In this way they can choose the general practitioner and access them services guaranteed by the essential levels of assistance for Italian citizens residing in our country.

“The right to health is a fundamental right of the individual recognized by the Constitutional Charter, which also underlines how the State must guarantee free care to the indigent – ​​comment the councilors for health policies, Raffaele Doniniand to Welfare, Igor Taruffi-. The Emilia-Romagna Region believes in universal public healthcare and this provision does nothing but confirm our commitment to ensuring that the rights of all people are protected. A healthcare system is stronger the more it takes care of the most vulnerable.”

The regional legislation precisely identifies i recipients of these services: Italian citizens without registered residence in Italy or abroad who, despite not having a fixed residence, are present in the regional territory. The social services of the Municipalities are called upon to identify e take care of such people and to follow them in the necessary steps for registration and choice of doctor. In this process they may request, for example, the collaboration of social workers from hospital services or the Sert, or that of third sector entities who carry out activities in favor of people in fragile situations.

The homeless person must go to the health registry bringing with you your identity document, tax code or birth certificate extract, as well as the form issued by social services certifying possession of the required requirements. The citizen is issued the reminder of registration with the regional health service by the health registry, which It is valid for one year come assignment to the general practitioner.

People are registered Temporary in the register of beneficiaries as external domiciles upon expiry. If they were to subsequently declare their registered residence in a Municipality, their position would be regularized and they would be registered for an indefinite period in the Health Registry.

A person homeless Indeed he has the right upon registration registry. You must contact the registry office of the relevant municipality and submit the application for registration: at that point, in the absence of a home, you will be assigned an address on a fictitious street specifically present in the municipal road register.