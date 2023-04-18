Health care is a community project – The BMC Congress 2023 sends a signal of departure

Berlin – The transformation of health care can only succeed together – the 13th BMC Congress was opened today with this appeal. Until Wednesday, 600 participants from all areas of the health care system will discuss in more than 50 specialist forums, workshops and networking rounds with over 100 speakers how the care of tomorrow should be designed.

The BMC CEO Prof. Dr. At the start of the congress, Lutz Hager emphasized the need for renewal in the healthcare system: “Health is the future. On the way there we have to reinvent our healthcare system.”

This can only succeed if all actors actively and jointly work towards a transformation of care. Hager explained that there are plenty of ideas and viable solutions, and the congress is the best example of this. “The health care of the future is breaking away from old categories and instruments, be it outpatient or inpatient, away from the supposed contrast between analogue and digital, away from “medicine” and “care”. We must not exhaust ourselves in reforms that perpetuate these contradictions. Our goal must be a people-centred and health-oriented care system.” The most important resource is trust in the joint abilities to achieve this goal. “The direction makes the difference,” says Hager.

The political start of the BMC Congress was marked by Dr. Andreas Philippi, Minister for Social Affairs, Labour, Health and Equality of the State of Lower Saxony, who called for more flexibility. “We have to overcome the rigid sector boundaries,” says Philippi, “for this mammoth task, all previous aspects of care must be put to the test. There must be no ‘ban on thinking’.”

In the further course of the BMC Congress, to which numerous members of the German Bundestag and Department Head Michael Weller from the Federal Ministry of Health are also expected, the participants will discuss, among other things, solutions for the transformation of hospital structures, the implementation of regional care solutions, the integration of digital technologies in care processes and the potential of new healthcare professions.

