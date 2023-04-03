by Giovanni Rodriguez

“We have always been a ‘community’ profession. In addition to carrying out our activity towards the individual, families, groups, we analyze the needs of the communities, we contribute to the creation of health profiles for the community, we think in terms of visions of health that range 360 ​​degrees towards all citizens, from before birth to the end of life”, the president of the National Register Commission Maria Cavallo told us in this second interview of our new journey through the health professions

We continue our in-depth study with the various professional realities that feed the National Federation of the TSRM and PSTRP Orders with the President of the Commission of the National Register of Health Assistants, Maria Cavallo.

President Cavallo, just under two years ago, always here on QS, we were able to draw a general picture on the prospects of Healthcare Assistants, outlining possible scenarios for the development of the profession. Where do we stand today compared to those predictions?

In these two years we have managed to communicate with our entire professional community and to share some strategic guidelines for the future of this ancient but still current profession. Different souls coexist within us, but a path has been traced, a common and clear path to achieve our objectives of service to the community, to protect and promote health and well-being for all. We still have many challenges to face but we will be able to defend our role, for all the colleagues who are committed to their work every day, for the young colleagues and students who will do it tomorrow.

Among the problems raised two years ago was the “historic” one of the shortage of health assistants. What has changed?The annual planning of needs to train new healthcare assistant professionals has grown compared to last year, however it is still not sufficient to fully compensate for the turnover and to reverse the trend of professional decline. We record a positive trend that will continue in the coming years. The real problem remains the attraction of young people towards the health professions, all of them. This year there has been a cross-cutting decline in applications in over 90% of degree courses and naturally we too have been affected by this phenomenon. In fact, we fill two-thirds of the available places, which is why we are working to improve the image and implement the communication of our profession.

The PNRR is redesigning the organizational methods of the NHS and in particular the construction of community houses is being outlined. New perspectives for you?

You see, we have always been a “community” profession, in addition to carrying out our activity towards the individual, families, groups, we analyze the needs of the population, we contribute to creating the health profiles of the communities, we think in terms of visions of health that range 360 ​​degrees towards all citizens, from pre-birth to the end of life, in order to address global issues, such as inequalities, healthcare, the new digital frontiers and new health needs. The range of skills inherent in the heritage of Healthcare Assistants is rich and varied. For example, those who do our profession have the specific characteristics to share the objectives of the Houses of Community.

Il recent CCNL has defined for all health professionals a professional career in addition to management in analogy to the contractual structure of the NHS management. How do you judge this novelty?

AND a step forward towards the complete maturity of the health professions, the right recognition for health professionals who, with university training have reached the dignity of intellectual professions, now add a further element for the enhancement of skills, and this will be decisive for the completion of the journey we started many years ago, when we passed the auxiliary status.

The National Register Commission of the TSRMs is preparing a proposal for advanced and specialized skills. Do you think it could also be a model for your profession?

It could be, however we are not starting from scratch, the mapping of skills carried out years ago and continued in many Italian regions for the adjustments that the new challenges impose already today gives us a framework of advanced and specialized skills that are just waiting to be brought to attention of political decision-makers, companies and union representatives. Thanks to adequate communication channels we will be able to make our voice heard, calm but firm, in claiming ours know-how.

In recent days the Government has intervened with new measures to combat the shortage of personnel, does this phenomenon also affect your profession?

Yes, we are affected too. In the 80s we were 12,000 in Italy, today we are about 4,500. My hope, although very difficult, is to be able to return to those numbers. I believe that today there is an absolute need to return to those numbers, to offer even more effectively all the prevention activities in the area under our responsibility, especially in schools. One thing is certain: being few in the area should not be an excuse to transfer our skills to other professionals. To make sure that this does not happen, the number of degree courses in Health Care should be increased, trying to cover the majority of universities in Italy.

