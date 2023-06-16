Health care providers are not the piggy bank of health policy / …

Federal Dental Association

Berlin (ots)

The German Dental Association (BZÄK) stands in solidarity with the protest action of the pharmacists who closed their pharmacies last Wednesday as a warning signal against the rigid austerity course of the current health policy. The dental profession – which has been working with the same GOZ point value for more than 34 (!) years – has already clearly criticized the patient-hostile savings policy of the Federal Ministry of Health with protest actions in Gelsenkirchen and Cologne, among other places.

“The service providers who care for millions of patients every day must not become the piggy bank of health policy – whether dentists, doctors or pharmacists. Instead of launching planned, future-oriented reforms that address the real problems such as a shortage of skilled workers, bureaucracy and tackle a professionally and economically completely outdated schedule of fees, the resident colleagues are increasingly being restricted in their scope of action in 2 out of 3 patients, a necessary periodontitis therapy is made impossible. We see ourselves here as advocates for our patients,” says BZÄK President Prof. Dr. Christopher Benz.

The German Dental Association supports the nationwide “Show teeth” campaign of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV), which draws attention to the consequences of the limited funds for prevention-oriented periodontitis therapy – a savings program at the expense of the health of the patients.

Original content from: Bundeszahnärztekammer, transmitted by news aktuell