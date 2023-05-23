“Health central to global growth and international community well-being”. The Minister at the plenary session in Geneva

Printable version

Press release no. 31

Release date May 23, 2023

WHO Assembly, Schillaci: “Health is central to global growth and well-being of the international community”. The Minister at the plenary session in Geneva

“We need to strengthen our health services, including by enhancing preparedness and response capacity for health emergencies. It is important to pay particular attention to non-communicable diseases, mental health and digital innovation to improve healthcare by intercepting the needs of everyone in every social area. here we also confirm our support for a fairer and more transparent financing system that strengthens the role and commitment of the member states”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, during his speech at the plenary session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, underlining, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary, “the recognition of the centrality of the WHO in the framework of the international health architecture and its leadership role in global health policies”.

“It is necessary to take further steps forward in terms of equity, transparency, inclusion and participation – he added – and to fulfill the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development so that no one is left behind. Convinced of the centrality of health for global growth and for the prosperity and well-being of the entire international community, the Italian Presidency of the G7 will continue the work of those who preceded us by pursuing the path of synergy and collaboration based on the principle of Health for all”.