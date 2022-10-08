from Virginia Piccolillo

The League, with Calderoli, claims the top of the Senate. But FdI does not retreat on La Russa

While the toto-names for the government continues, the Court of Cassation has completed the checks and today will deliver the final list of elected representatives to Parliament. The first session called for Thursday. The names of the presidents of the two chambers should therefore be indicated by Monday. But in the game of requests, vetoes and compensations, still impasse. Yesterday the allies were suspected that Giorgia Meloni wanted to apply the rule of three: three political ministries for Lega and FI and the rest technical. Hypothesis denied and clarification postponed to a meeting between the leaders shortly.

Of course, Meloni’s request for candidates for the government with a curriculum and institutional depth above the controversy remains. The most reluctant to accept compromises are still Matteo Salvini and Licia Ronzulli. The leader of the League yesterday repeated that there are no vetoes for him at the Interior Ministry but to regain the post that earned him the accusation of kidnapping of the migrants he did not want to disembark appears in any case excluded. The two-way race remains between his former chief of staff Matteo Piantedosi and Giulia Bongiorno; for Salvini from FdI we talk about the ministry ofAgriculture and Infrastructure.

To keep the composition of the government in check is then the Ronzulli case. For her, a loyalist of Silvio Berlusconi, the Knight asked for the ministry of Salute. Role for which, according to FdI, he would not have the standing. And so, after the name of Alberto Zangrillo, who refusedappears inside FI, which the internal currents make a stormy sea, a blue evergreen: Guido Bertolaso. Doctor, not only technical, he should make Giorgia Meloni forget the disagreements she had at the time of the battle for the Capitol. The alternative could be the president of the Red Cross Francesco Rocca. For Ronzulli, who also aspires to be head of the FI delegation to the government, the position of Minister of the Family, that the League would like to keep and that Lavinia Mennuni claims in FdI. Or an important role in Parliament. Head of delegation should be Anna Maria Bernini, if in addition to the role of Minister of Education he will have that, hypothesized, of Deputy Prime Minister. The former president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani should arrive at the Farnesina, while Guido Crosetto and Adolfo Urso remain in the running for defense. See also Does the pill give you a headache? It could be the grapefruit's fault

But the clash in these hours also focuses on the box president of the Senatesecond charge of the state. Roberto Calderoli, Vice-president from the time of the senatur, one of the most expert in regulation, he claims it for the League. But FdI insists on securing it to the co-founder Ignazio La Russa. There are precedents: at the time of the Berlusconi governments, Fi kept it for himself, first entrusting it to Marcello Pera and then to Renato Schifani. The presidency of the Chamber for Riccardo Molinari is counter-proposed to the League or, alternatively, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Per Maurizio Lupi (We Moderates) we speak of Ministry for Relations with Parliament.

It remains the economy mattersto be unpacked perhaps after the financial one: after Panetta’s noMaurizio Leo and Guido Crosetto. Maurizio Gasparri instead it would be the blue candidate appointed to the presidency of the Lazio region.