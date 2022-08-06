“We hope that the next government, of whatever color it is, will complete the necessary measures to avoid cuts in healthcare by the Regions”. The number one concern remains that of money. But it is not the only one, for the regional health councilor Raffaele Donini: waiting lists to be recovered (“Within the year we will arrive in the” green zone “for more than 90% of the monitored services”), the flight of doctors from the emergency room (“We will continue with the incentives”),