Health data, from electronic records to registers: patients are asking for more information and participation

This is valuable information, which could allow better management of the patient’s therapeutic path, also helping institutions to better allocate resources. These are health data collected during medical visits, those relating to diagnoses, treatments and also to the very experience of citizens dealing with a pathology. And yet they are often underused, also due to the poor digital culture typical of our country, and the presence of different approaches to data collection and processing in the different Italian regions. To improve awareness of this precious resource, and imagine its more significant use, the patient associations participating in the “PATH – Join our Future” project met in Rome with representatives of the institutions, to develop effective proposals and feasible.

There is a lack of culture of healthcare data

Whether it is the Electronic Health Record, the tool that contains the patient’s clinical and health information, the Pathology Registers or the PROs (Patient Reported Outcomes) in their various declinations (PROMs, PREs and PREMs) or the questionnaires that return different typologies of data relating to the patient’s experience in their therapeutic journey, there are many tools that can be used to collect important data, to which health professionals can have access.

And yet, first of all, information is needed, if it is true – as shown by the results of the survey conducted by Elma Research in the summer of 2023 on a sample of 520 patients suffering from a heterogeneous set of pathologies – that 46% of sample is completely devoid of information on the matter. We therefore need “education, not only of citizens, but of health workers themselves. The survey tells us that 82% of patients are aware of the Electronic Health Record, which is undoubtedly an important ‘container’. But it is used badly. We all must do better, and more”, recalled the MP Ilenia Malavasi, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber. Furthermore, only 12% of patients know the PROs, the data reported by the patient relating to his general state of health, cognitive activity, social parameters such as level of education, and even lifestyles or psychological and emotional.

Citizens’ opinion

Yet, despite this lack of knowledge, citizens/patients attach great importance to the sharing and analysis of health data to improve the “patient journey”. In fact, the survey highlights how between 75 and 79% of the sample recognizes its value not only for their own treatment path, but also for people who will have the pathology in the future. Not only. The ideas relating to the actions necessary to promote better use of health data also seem clear.

For example, two thirds of those interviewed believe that it would be important to invest in the digitalisation of healthcare to simplify the integration of information, while at the same time increasing knowledge of data collection tools among the general population. And patients want to be protagonists in this process: 47% believe it is essential to enhance the perspective of patients as an element to consider in decisions on regulations and laws.

Path’s post

Precisely to make the patients’ point of view even clearer, the group of Patient Associations “PATH – Join our future” presented a paper whose main points concern the literacy of patients and health professionals regarding the usefulness , collection and use of health data, and the establishment of a register dedicated to each pathology so that more appropriate and sustainable health planning can be achieved. At the same time, patients are asking for greater harmonization of questionnaires collecting treatment outcomes and experiences with the Health Service reported directly by the patient, according to scientifically validated criteria that make this information suitable for use also by institutions or in clinical studies.

It is also necessary, the Associations underlined, a more active involvement of patients in issues concerning the privacy of the data thus obtained, so that they themselves are able to choose which data to share, and with whom. “Common sense and great value proposals – concluded Malavasi – which however require a cultural change in the entire society so that everyone – citizens, patients, doctors and institutions – are able to make the best use of the many digital options available today”.

