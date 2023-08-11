Health data, research, reducing bureaucracy, pharmaceutical industry – health check

Research needs data, no question. Data protection leads to absurd situations in some areas of healthcare. For example, the health authorities forward the death certificates with the causes of death to the state statistical offices. There, the causes of death are ICD-coded and have become official statistical data. According to § 5a of the Population Statistics Act and § 16 of the Federal Statistics Act, these may no longer be returned to the health authorities without having been turned through the lack of confidentiality rules of the official statistics. For comparatively rare causes of death, such as suicide or heart attacks in young people, the health authorities do not receive any differentiated data from the statistical offices, because any de-anonymization should be prevented at all costs.

The background to this is the beginnings of the protection of personal data, when it was intended to ensure that law enforcement authorities would not receive data collected for statistical purposes if this made personal measures possible. A late consequence of the “recording for destruction” by the Nazis. The census judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court in 1983 was a milestone for data protection law, at that time overdue and still missing in many respects. But many a procedure that was developed on this basis in official statistics is now simply outdated. This also hinders the planning of health-promoting projects and public health reporting at the municipal level.

In the same way, some rules of data protection in the area of ​​supply data, as well as some established structures for handling this data, including the backwardness in digitization, are highly problematic for research. The Federal Minister of Health has now presented the draft of a “Health Data Utilization Act” that is intended to give research better access to health insurance data – statutory health insurance, private health insurance data are left out as company data. Lauterbach wants to improve the local conditions of the pharmaceutical industry. It remains to be seen to what extent this “real world data” will actually lead to better prevention and better care for sick people, and not just to new products for the global pharmaceutical market.

An important safety barrier before new drugs are widely used is the approval process. One had to learn that in a bitter way with the Contergan scandal. So far, real-world data has only played a subordinate role in the approval process. The gold standard is RCTs, randomized controlled trials. The industry has been pushing for relaxation here for a long time, or “de-bureaucratization”, as it is called in the political sphere. Chancellor Scholz may have signaled his willingness to do so at the “Citizens’ Dialogue” in Erfurt, based on the misery of the inadequate care for post-Covid patients. According to Scholz, you have to help them more quickly and shouldn’t wait until new drugs are approved, i.e. have passed the safety and effectiveness tests.

Of course, people with serious illnesses should be given as much help as possible, even when it comes to drugs that are promising but not yet approved. There are various possibilities of “off-label use”. The subject was briefly touched upon here some time ago on the occasion of the case of Hannah Vogel. There will certainly also be a need for action in this regard with Post Covid, but has Scholz checked that specifically? And does he have concrete ideas on how patients can be protected from profiteers and charlatans if licensing requirements are circumvented? He certainly does not want to pave the way for the “unbureaucratic” use of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine in the case of Corona, as recommended by Trump, for example.

Lauterbach does not interpret Scholz’s speech on Facebook in a patient-oriented manner anyway: “Chancellor Scholz has a clear view of the importance of better conditions for pharmaceutical research.”

As I said, research needs data. Pharmaceutical research also needs data. But you should be particularly careful if not only data protection but also patient safety is “debureaucratized”. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry has only just earned a fortune and recently, it has already been forgotten, there were still proposals to skim off their “excess profits”. In any case, other sectors currently have more support needs.

All differentiated instruments are in danger of drowning in a mush of research funding, reducing bureaucracy, digitization, industrial policy and help for sick people. On the other hand, savings are being made again and again in a very bureaucratic manner in housing construction, care and basic child security. The distribution battles are just beginning, and this is certainly not always fought with open visors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

