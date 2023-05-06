Home » Health department prescribes culture against loneliness
Health department prescribes culture against loneliness

Health department prescribes culture against loneliness

AAt first glance, it seems to be a course for artistic work of the kind offered by adult education centers and private organizations: the participants chatter happily while each one helps her own colorful work to come to life. “During the first appointment, when we went to the museum together, we didn’t talk much among ourselves,” recalls Katharina Popp, who, together with Matthias Roos, is in charge of the health department’s course.

It is part of the pilot project COPE (Culture on Prescription in Europe). The aim is to bring people together who mostly live alone and have few social contacts.

Low own contribution

The course is designed to break the isolation that the pandemic had exacerbated while providing artistic experiences. New contacts should strengthen personal initiative – which was fully realized in the first course of “Culture against Loneliness”. The participants also meet privately and want to continue painting under the guidance of the experienced art therapist Andreas Hett – for a small contribution of their own. The theater group T-Raum from Offenbach runs a second course.

Months ago, the health department had looked for interested parties via the press and social media. Around 100 people got in touch, and around 40 were invited by the psychologist Nora Hauschild to define their needs more precisely in a personal conversation. We were looking for people with a medium level of stress: nobody with severe depression, but also nobody who just wanted to skip a VHS course. Some have already been helped with cultural accompaniment, a group visit to the Städel or a film workshop. Almost only women had reported, which Christiane Schlang, who heads the psychiatry department in the health department, attributes to two things: women often felt the loneliness more than men and would rather want to do something about it. “So far we’ve had a hard time getting to the men,” she regrets.

Cultural courses strengthen resilience and mental health

The first German social prescribing conference, which was organized by the Charité in Berlin two weeks ago, showed how topical the topic is. In Great Britain, “social prescriptions” have been established for about twelve years. “And they work,” emphasizes Schlang. The positive effect of social prescribing is well documented by studies; in Great Britain, courses are not only used for the elderly, but also for the sick, for whom the tried-and-tested therapies do not lead to the desired success. “These recipes build resilience and mental health.”

