Health, diet and physical exercise are essential for dealing with old age in the best possible way

Cognitive decline is one of the major ones threats to independence and the quality of life of older people. Among the prevention strategies and therapies capable of slowing it down, a correct one must be taken into consideration lifestyle, or a correct diet associated with physical exercise. In the United States, the American Heart Association’s Primary Care for Brain Health has identified both diet and exercise as promising preventive and therapeutic interventions aimed at improving our brain health. A lifestyle largely characterized by stress, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, use and abuse of alcohol and ultra-processed foods since the first decades of life, favors, as is now known, a series of degenerative pathologies ranging from overweight to obesity, type II diabetes, hypertension. Pathologies all united by a general inflammatory state of the organism which, at the level of the central nervous system, precisely favor cognitive decline and senile dementia.

As far as the nutritional aspect the proposed strategies they reduce general inflammation, compensate for micronutritional imbalances (such as a lack of omega3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D and folic acid) and maintain an adequate protein intake to thus ensure the efficiency of muscle structures.

Among the nutritional interventions suggested by the group of researchers is the “Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay” (MIND), or a combination of the Mediterranean Diet and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH). This nutritional approach measures 15 dietary components of which 10 are healthy and 5 are unhealthy, emphasizing the consumption of vegetables (particularly green leafy ones), the consumption of berries (instead of fruit), nuts, beans, legumes, whole grains, meats lean, fish, not completely eliminating the intake of wine and suggesting a limited consumption of red meat, fried foods, fast food, pastries and sweets, defined as “brainless foods” rich in saturated fats harmful to our health.

Two other diets reviewed in the literature for cognition include the Ketogenic Diet (KD) and Intermittent Fasting (IF). The ketogenic diet, by drastically reducing the introduction of carbohydrates and increasing the intake of good quality fats, pushes the body into a state of ketosis in which the body uses ketone bodies as an energy source instead of glucose with an improvement in general cognition and memory in patients with Cognitive Decline and Alzheimer’s, as demonstrated in a recent review of the Scientific Literature. Intermittent fasting, on the other hand, alternates between a fasting and a non-fasting state, with the fasting state lasting at least 12 hours up to 16 or even 24 hours. It is believed that both nutritional approaches, both for the state of ketosis and for calorie restriction, lead to an improvement in the general oxidative-inflammatory state and therefore in metabolism at the cellular level.

In addition to diet, a powerful weapon in the prevention and treatment of all pathologies metabolic, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, tumors that increase over the years is physical exercise, also against cognitive decline or even dementia. In particular, exercise stimulates neurogenesis, as evidenced by the increase in the number of new neurons in adult animals subjected to a regimen of physical activity, favors the survival of neurons and the integrity of nervous structures as well as cerebral vascularization, improves learning while maintaining cognitive function, reduces inflammation, and increases levels of neuroprotective proteins that support neuronal growth and survival.

However, the literature is not unique on which type of physical exercise is more effective. Let’s say that it must be adapted to the patient and his basic health conditions, since prescribing physical exercise to an active elderly patient in general good health is certainly different from prescribing it to a patient suffering from pathologies such as diabetes II and Hypertension, or osteoarticular and muscular pathologies. In fact, we must take into account that, over the years, in addition to cognitive decline, there is a decline in strength and muscle mass, the so-called sarcopenia, associated with bone decline, or osteosarcopenia.

The guidelines suggested by the American College of Sport Medicine recommend daily aerobic activity: even simple walking for a minimum duration of 30-40 minutes, associated with natural load resistance exercises (for example bending on the legs or arms, or with small weights). All associated with muscle stretching exercises that ensure good osteoarticular and muscle flexibility.

A healthy lifestyle (diet and exercise) prescribed as a real drug to make us live long and mentally efficient, therefore represents a powerful and still too underestimated weapon.