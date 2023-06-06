Health economist Ariel Dora Stern comes to the HPI with a Humboldt Professorship

HPI Hasso Plattner Institute

Health economist Prof. Dr. Ariel Dora Stern will receive a Humboldt Professorship and will in future teach and research at the Digital Health Cluster of the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI). The professorship is endowed with 3.5 million euros – making it the most valuable international prize for research in Germany. It is awarded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and financed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Since 2014 Prof. Dr. Ariel Dora Stern at Harvard Business School – Associate Professor for four years. At the Hasso Plattner Institute, she will expand her research on digitization, regulation and the effects of artificial intelligence on the healthcare sector. In this interdisciplinary field, Ariel Dora Stern has expertise of international standing. Her research at the interface between legislation, digital innovation in healthcare and health economics is becoming increasingly relevant. With advances in medical technology, completely new questions arise – for example: How does legislation have to change so that the development of new medicines is promoted? Or how should politics regulate the digitization of the healthcare system? And what does this mean for health start-ups?

Prof. Dr. Tobias Friedrich, HPI Managing Director and Dean of the joint Digital Engineering Faculty of HPI and the University of Potsdam: “We look forward to Prof. Dr. Ariel Dora Stern and congratulate her on the Humboldt Professorship. With her support, we will further strengthen our research on digitization in healthcare at the HPI – with international appeal. Also start-ups who develop new services for the healthcare sector on the HPI campus will benefit from this extensive expertise.”

Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler, head of the Digital Global Public Health department and spokesman for the Digital Health Cluster at the HPI: “The possibilities in digital medicine are increasing rapidly with artificial intelligence. In order to competently assess opportunities and risks, more interdisciplinary research is absolutely necessary in this area. Prof. Dr. Ariel Dora Stern, with her excellent competence in the field of health economics, complements our digital Health Cluster and our international network are outstanding.”

Prof. Dr. Ariel Dora Stern says to the Humboldt Professor: “I am very happy about this award and about my future work at the Hasso Plattner Institute. For me, the HPI offers the best conditions for my research work. New developments in the field of artificial intelligence and further digital innovations will revolutionize healthcare. This process in the future It is a great incentive for me to provide scientific support as part of a Humboldt Professorship at the HPI.”

