Health education and territory: IRST “Dino Amadori” and IOR join the “Il Sole per Amico” project

Written on 05 December 2023.

The initiative enters schools through the platform “Il Sole per Amico for Young” developed by prof. Ignazio Stanganelli and IMI Italian Melanoma Intergroup

A useful tool to raise awareness, starting from schools, about correct exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. IRST “Dino Amadori” IRCCS e Romagna Oncology Institute – IOR join the national campaign “Il Sole per Amico: let’s learn to protect our skin” where the multimedia platform is integrated “Il Sole per Amico for Young”developed by Prof. Ignazio StanganelliAssociate Professor of Dermatology of the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma and Director of the IRST Skin Cancer Unit.

The educational campaign for the 2023/2024 school year is promoted by Ministry of Education and Merit and the Italian Melanoma Intergroup (IMI). The new platform is aimed primarily at teachers and students of lower and upper secondary schools.

The educational program is characterized by a training path that includes dedicated scientific content, an interactive “Digital Game” space where students and teachers can try their hand at recognizing a suspicious stain and a “Peer Education” area, which represents a virtual library where the works produced by the children will be included.

This program adds to the awareness campaign already operational for elementary schools and included in the multimedia platform “Sunshine for Friend for Kids”. The goal is to contribute to increase awareness of the damage caused by incorrect exposure to ultraviolet radiation, both natural (sun rays) and artificial (sun lamps and beds) and inform not only students, but also their families. The “Sun as a friend: let’s learn to know the skin” campaign sees young people as first-person protagonists who transform themselves into training animators through the production of short short films capable of interpreting the primary and secondary prevention of skin cancers, which represent the most frequent malignant tumors in the Caucasian population.

This health education and correct lifestyle project is part of the program that IOR, together with IRST, has been promoting for years in the school world, contributing significantly to the prevention of skin cancer in Romagna with the “Salviamo la Pelle” project and subsequently “Good Sun Good Skin”.

The professor. Stanganelli, who is also a member of the Joint Commission of the Ministry of Public Education and Merit on the dermatological prevention project, has collaborated with the IOR for decades on the topic of prevention in schools and from this activity has drawn the scientific and iconographic contents that have been included on the two platforms “Sole per Amico for Kids e for Young”.

Resources

Share this: Facebook

X

