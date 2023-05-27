health effects and how to prevent it

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential vitamin for our body. It plays a vital role in cell metabolism, red blood cell formation and maintenance of the central nervous system. Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to a variety of health problems, so it’s important to understand the causes, recognize the symptoms, and learn about available treatments.

Figure 1 – What risks it entails lakelack of vitamin B12 in our body?

What is vitamin B12 and why is it important

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin found primarily in foods of animal origin, such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. It is involved in several vital functions of our body, including DNA synthesis, the formation of red blood cells and the proper functioning of the nervous system.

Causes of vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency can be caused by several factors. One of the main causes is a diet low in foods that contain this vitamin, as in the case of vegetarians or vegans who completely exclude foods of animal origin from their diet. Other causes may include problems absorbing the vitamin, such as in the case of gastrointestinal disease, surgery, or prolonged use of certain medications.

What symptoms does it cause?

Vitamin B12 deficiency can manifest itself through a number of symptoms. Some common signs include fatigue, muscle weakness, memory and concentration problems, tingling hands and feet, trouble sleeping, and irritability. Additionally, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause megaloblastic anemia, a condition in which red blood cells become large and immature, impairing their ability to carry oxygen.

Diagnosing Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 deficiency can be diagnosed through a blood test to evaluate the levels of this vitamin in the body. It is important to see a doctor if you suspect you have a deficiency so that the necessary tests can be performed and an accurate diagnosis can be obtained.

Treatments for vitamin B12 deficiency

Treatment for vitamin B12 deficiency will depend on the underlying cause and severity of the deficiency. In many cases, supplementing with vitamin B12 supplements is the first step in increasing the levels of this vitamin in the body. Oral supplements or injections of vitamin B12 may be prescribed, depending on the patient’s needs. Additionally, it’s vital to make dietary changes to include foods rich in vitamin B12, such as lean meats, fish, eggs, and dairy products.

How to prevent its deficiency?

To prevent vitamin B12 deficiency, it is important to eat a balanced diet that includes foods that provide this vitamin. People following a vegetarian or vegan diet should consider taking vitamin B12 supplements or using specially formulated fortified foods. In addition, it is advisable to have regular checkups and blood tests to monitor the levels of vitamin B12 in the body.

Conclusions

Vitamin B12 is crucial for our overall well-being. Its deficiency can have negative effects on the nervous system, the formation of red blood cells and the general energy of the body. It’s important to recognize the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency and see a doctor for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment. With a balanced diet and, if necessary, the intake of supplements, it is possible to prevent vitamin B12 deficiency and ensure the proper functioning of our body.

Sources