The medicinal plant stimulates the entire cell metabolism, has a blood-cleansing effect and improves blood circulation in the connective tissue. The bitter substances it contains stimulate the production of bile and thus facilitate fat digestion. The entire elimination and detoxification is stimulated in this way and spring tiredness is successfully combated. Dandelion also has a beneficial effect on rheumatism and gout.

Fit thanks to salad and juice

So dandelions should not be seen as weeds, but rather eaten, e.g. in dandelion salad. If the leaves are left in the water for half an hour, the bitter content, which is already low in spring, is further reduced. Dandelion can be mixed well with other salad plants. Three cups of dandelion tea a day also help against leaden fatigue, as does dandelion juice.

A spring cure with dandelion should be carried out for about four weeks.

