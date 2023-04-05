The communication was given to the unions, in the river meeting yesterday afternoon which lasted about 4 hours. «The money has been allocated for waiting times – explains the contact person of Uil Rosy Messina -. The ASST is oriented towards increasing surgical and outpatient activity, with extra money for nurses, radiology technicians, laboratory technicians, Oss and administrative staff. We haven’t signed yet because the part relating to 104 needs to be fixed. A pre-Covid rule says that those who are in 104 or have limitations cannot participate in the project. There is talk of 50 euros per hour, but another 20 are added which derive from the residual fund of 5 per cent of the general manager and another 20 if there is over 90 per cent of the waiting lists. The administrative staff of the various sectors (including Cup, human resources, management control, laboratory administrative staff), on the other hand, are outside this logic. In this case there are about 500 euros in the field, but the question needs to be investigated. We have already scheduled another 6 meetings».