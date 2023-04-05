The Asst has announced an extra 50 to 90 euros per hour for staff dedicated to reducing waiting times.
The communication was given to the unions, in the river meeting yesterday afternoon which lasted about 4 hours. «The money has been allocated for waiting times – explains the contact person of Uil Rosy Messina -. The ASST is oriented towards increasing surgical and outpatient activity, with extra money for nurses, radiology technicians, laboratory technicians, Oss and administrative staff. We haven’t signed yet because the part relating to 104 needs to be fixed. A pre-Covid rule says that those who are in 104 or have limitations cannot participate in the project. There is talk of 50 euros per hour, but another 20 are added which derive from the residual fund of 5 per cent of the general manager and another 20 if there is over 90 per cent of the waiting lists. The administrative staff of the various sectors (including Cup, human resources, management control, laboratory administrative staff), on the other hand, are outside this logic. In this case there are about 500 euros in the field, but the question needs to be investigated. We have already scheduled another 6 meetings».
The internal company contract will also be on the union table, given that the new national labor contract has been approved. «In the meeting – explains Messina – we also talked about the criteria for the distribution of prizes related to the organizational and individual performance of 2020 and 2022. Also in this case we did not sign. In fact, individual funds are also linked to departmental results. Colleagues who work in dual operating units, such as cardiology and pulmonology, are penalised: if one of the two departments, for example, does not reach its objective, the workers risk losing the benefits. We want to avoid this inconvenience.”