(ANSA) – LATISANA, FEBRUARY 09 – “With the availability of over 21 million euros we are going to strengthen and modernize a strategic hospital for the Bassa Friulana area, also with the activation of a highly performing latest generation CT scan. A important result, the result of an extraordinary effort by the Region, aimed at giving increasingly efficient and appropriate answers to the health questions of the community”. This was underlined by the governor of Fvg, Massimiliano Fedriga, and the deputy governor and councilor with responsibility for health, Riccardo Riccardi, who spoke at the presentation of the lines of intervention and investments in implementation of the Pnrr and the regional and state funds for the Latisana hospital and for the Lower Friulana Riviera social and health district.



“The funds available amount to 10 million euros, of which over 5.8 million allocated by the Region”, explained the governor and deputy governor. The new structure will have an independent entrance and will be built on several floors, with dedicated parking. More than 11 million euros will be used to strengthen the hospital network: around 3 million for the adaptation of the emergency room, around 600 thousand euros for the creation of 8 additional semi-intensive care beds, 5.4 million for restructuring, adaptation of hospital stays and compliance with fire regulations of the hospital, over 1.6 million for 20 post-acute beds (ex RSA) and 650 thousand euros for the new Tac and for the adaptation of the radiological area.



The governor and deputy governor then took part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Tac of the Latisana hospital. Finally, the ambulance purchased thanks to a private donation of 50,000 euros from citizen Roberto Da Re was delivered on behalf of Marina Resort Punta Gabbiani Spa in Marano Lagunare. (HANDLE).

