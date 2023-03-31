Verisure Germany GmbH

The motto of this year’s World Health Day on April 7th is “Health for All”. The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded 75 years ago on this day so that everyone can achieve the highest level of health and well-being. Health and safety for all is also the concern of the security provider Verisure, which protects people with its remotely monitored alarm system. The specialists at the Verisure emergency call and service control center (NSL) in Ratingen receive several hundred SOS and alarm signals every year because people urgently need help in the event of a health emergency, fire or burglary.

“When you think of an SOS button, you usually think of senior citizens who are alone at home and who need help quickly if necessary. However, our experience shows that a medical emergency can hit anyone unexpectedly, regardless of age and both at home and in on the go,” says Alexandra Wenglorz, Communications Manager at Verisure Germany. “Our smart alarm system therefore not only reacts to burglary and fire, but also has an SOS button in the smartphone app, on the mobile remote control and on the keyboard.”

Fast medical help for the whole family or for employees

The emergency call and service control center (NSL) in Ratingen, which is manned around the clock by specialists, has received several alarms from parents whose child has become unconscious or has been seriously injured. Middle-aged adults use it too SOS-Taste or the button of your Verisure app because you, your partner or a relative suddenly need medical help.

For example, when the legs of Klaus Heckmann’s 90-year-old mother-in-law suddenly gave out, he just pressed the SOS button and was immediately connected to the NSL. He lives with his wife and her mother in a small town near Hanau. During a visit to MediaMarkt, they discovered the modern all-round protection against burglary, fire and medical emergencies and had it installed by the Verisure security experts shortly afterwards.

The specialist in the NSL immediately called an ambulance, which, at the family’s request, rolled out without blue lights and sirens. Suspected of broken bones, the mother-in-law was quickly taken to the hospital and operated on there immediately. Luckily she got better soon. Mr. Heckmann and his family are extremely satisfied with the all-round protection from Verisure. “My mother-in-law also has a separate house emergency call, and they also help, but with Verisure I was also called afterwards,” explains Heckmann. “They asked about my mother-in-law and asked if we were all right again. That makes Verisure special and I think that’s really great!”

Verisure SOS buttons for all-round protection at home and on the go

In order for all people to be able to use the wireless alarm system, the modern technology is designed to be quite easy to use. In addition to shock sensors that react to attempted break-ins, cameras and networked, speaking smoke detectors, this also includes SOS buttons on several components, an SOS button to hang around your neck and an app with an SOS button and companion function. The SOS button on the mobile phone can be pressed from anywhere and also helps people in situations in which they hardly know how to help themselves.

In the event of an alarm of any kind, the NSL reacts within a few seconds, assesses the situation and acts immediately if necessary. The Verisure alarm system also includes an optional Smartlock. If a person affected can no longer open the door themselves when rescue workers have to come into the house, the alarm center opens the intelligent lock quickly and easily from afar and lets the rescue workers into the house, which saves valuable time in an emergency.

