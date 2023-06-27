Health for mother and child with Ayurveda

For me, Ayurveda is the best and most intensive health care system – this also applies to mother and child – before and after birth.

Ayurveda massages for mother and child

The strength of Ayurveda lies in health care. And that applies to all areas of life and all phases of life. The family is a very important part of Ayurvedic teaching – here the mother and the children come first.

Ayurveda can also be very helpful for the mother and the child during pregnancy and after the birth.

Important pillars of Ayurveda:

Ayurvedic nutrition (dietetics),

The Ayurveda Massage,

Marma teaching and acupuncture,

Yoga.

Materia Medica/Oils (Phyto-Therapy),

What is special about Ayurveda is that this teaching is suitable for everyday use – anyone who is interested can integrate many of the principles into their own lives if they have received the right instructions beforehand.

Abhyanga – the basic Ayurvedic massage

Abhyanga is a Sanskrit term and means: anointing, anointing.

Often the translation “The massage of loving hands” is chosen. This is because this massage should really be done with love and devotion. The simplest form of Abhyanga is already described and recommended in the daily routine: oiling the whole body in the morning. The body is lovingly oiled itself. You should then leave the oil on for some time (20-30 minutes) and then shower without shower gel.

Abhyanga in pregnancy and with the baby.

Garbha is a Sanskrit term that has many meanings: womb, womb, womb. With Garbha, however, the embryo, the fetus, becomes the fruit of the womb; and pregnancy in general; described.

Garbhini-Abhyanga has established itself as a term for pregnancy massage.

Most people get excited when they think about a nice massage they’ve had or are getting. The Garbhini-Abhyanga certainly also has this feel-good effect – but this pregnancy massage can do much more.

As adults we see many things in life as “normal”, eg noise, stress at work or when shopping, environmental pollution, fast food. We can usually compensate for these negative aspects for a long time, but these factors can be very stressful for mother and child, especially during pregnancy or immediately after the birth.

If you want to treat yourself to something very special, you should book an Abhyanga treatment or an Ayurveda pregnancy massage with an Ayurveda practitioner. I have taught many Ayurveda practitioners the Abhyanga – Ayurveda massage and also the Ayurveda pregnancy massage and have given many myself – people are always deeply touched by this treatment afterwards.

Here are some of the effects of the Ayurvedic massage for pregnant women – Garbhini-Abhyanga

It harmonizes hormonal fluctuations, relaxes, reduces stress, relieves the legs, pelvis and back. It promotes the mother-child bond and nourishes all of the mother’s tissues, which means that the pregnant woman can also give her child in the womb optimal conditions for its growth. It promotes tissue nourishment and optimal tissue development in mother and child. Finally, she also supports the pregnant woman so that she is optimally prepared for the birth.

Kumara-Abhyanga – die ayurvedic Babymassage.

Kumara describes the 4 sons of Brahman and Kumara is also commonly used for child or baby.

In India, the children are consistently massaged regularly, because it is known how profoundly the development of the child is promoted by this Ayurvedic baby massage – Kumara-Abhyanga in development. But this also applies to the woman who has just given birth – the tissues can regress so much more easily.

Here are some effects of the Kumara-Abhyanga – Ayurvedic baby massage

Relaxation of the baby’s muscles and other tissues – the blood circulation throughout the body improves, the cells can be better supplied with nutrients, but the cells can also be purified better.

Emotional stress is reduced. We often forget that the child’s perception is completely different, loud noises (e.g. traffic, loud conversations, loud music) are perceived more intensively, the child cannot yet process them intellectually – it perceives through all its senses and reacts to what it perceives emotionally. The Ayurvedic baby massage brings the senses and emotions back into harmony – the child appears much more harmonious.

Strengthening of the immune system – the body’s resistance can develop better – the baby is less susceptible to infections

The tissue and thus also the organs can mature better and faster – the newborn not only has to grow, many organs are not yet fully mature – the Ayurvedic baby massage supports this maturing process.

Emotional attention from the mother and father – this can certainly happen differently, but with the Ayurvedic baby massage this attention is very intense and heartfelt, which the child responds to with a sense of well-being.

But it is not only a pleasure to get these Ayurveda massages – also being treated with these massages is very fulfilling, giving these Ayurveda massages.

I have often experienced that regular baby massages also have a very positive effect on so-called crying children – because they have a very positive effect on the child’s body, soul and spirit.

In Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda school, those who are interested can learn the Ayurvedic massage for pregnant women – Garbhini-Abhyanga and the course instructor training for the Ayurvedic baby massage – Kumara-Abhyanga. These courses are conducted online, so there is no travel stress and no travel expenses and you can learn the massages and teach baby massage without stress and at your own pace.

In the instructor training you will learn the Kumara-Abhyanga, the Ayurvedic baby massage, but you will also learn the concept of how to teach this baby massage to mothers and fathers.

I also recently got an email from Central America. A midwife who is currently doing this massage is there and she said: It’s wonderful that I was able to combine my trip and my training in this way.

Even if people are self-employed and have families, they appreciate the opportunity here to learn these massages under professional guidance. I often hear from the participants that otherwise they would not have been able to complete these Ayurveda training courses.

For whom these massages are suitable and a more detailed description of the course of these massages, you can find out on the following pages of Wolfgang Neutzler’s Ayurveda School Online – there is also the possibility to book these two training courses as a combination.

And for the summertime there is a 15% voucher code Sommerakademie2023 that is valid until July 11th. at 11:59 p.m. for these two training courses and for the combined training of the two training courses. These online training courses can be started at any time.

Learn Ayurveda pregnancy massage online

Learn course instructor training for Ayurvedic baby massage

The Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler is an independent private school.

The headmaster of the school for Ayurveda, Wolfgang Neutzler, has been practicing as an alternative practitioner with a focus on Ayurveda since 1985. As a coach, he looks after people specifically when it comes to changing their diet and losing weight.

The main focus of his work are online seminars and training courses. A fast and effective way of learning, without travel expenses and stress, especially in this day and age.

The following online offers are available: Training to become an Ayurveda nutritionist, Ayurveda cooking courses, weight loss training, Ayurveda fasting week, course instructor for Ayurveda baby massage, pregnant woman massage, Ayurveda constitution determination, Ayurveda massages, Ayurveda relaxation Trainer.

Wolfgang Neutzler is the author and co-author of 8 books, including 5 Ayurveda books.

The goal is to give a lot of people access to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda – the knowledge of a healthy, long and happy life

company contact

Ayurveda School Wolfgang Neutzler

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025

Press contact

Ayurveda-Presse-Agentur

Wolfgang Neutzler

Oberfischbacher Str. 7

88677 Markdorf

0157 51271025

/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

