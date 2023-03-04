Hamburg, December 13, 2022 – Act correctly in an emergency! On the subject of pediatric emergency medicine, the Health Foundation has certified a new health guide from the medhochzwei publishing house. The author dr. medical Katharina Rieth is an experienced pediatrician, intensive care physician and emergency doctor herself and has been committed to the well-being of the little ones for over ten years. “If even one child’s life is saved through my commitment to education and prevention, that means the world to me,” says Dr. Rieth.

With her guide “Fit for children’s emergencies” she wants to prepare for medical emergencies: In 20 chapters, her book provides an overview of the most common emergencies in infancy and childhood. The precise first aid instructions are illustrated by numerous detailed illustrations and clear examples. In addition, the author gives tips on administering medication, visiting a doctor and the contents of the first-aid kit and travel first-aid kit.

The author Dr. Rieth.

A guide for both parents and healthcare professionals

“The author manages to describe all the most important emergency situations in a very clear and understandable way and to give comprehensible instructions for first aid,” the experts concluded. “The author maintains the balance between overly concerned parents who would like to give themselves antibiotics and parents who do not dare to use home remedies such as calf compresses or saline inhalation.”

dr medical Catherine Rieth

Fit for children’s emergencies – from fever to resuscitation

medhochzwei publishing house

1st edition 2022

about the author

In addition to her full-time job as a doctor, PALS and ACLS instructor, simulation trainer and lecturer at state rescue service schools, Dr. Katharina Rieth for a general improvement in preclinical pediatric emergency medicine and does preventive work in the area of ​​children’s health.