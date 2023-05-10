Health: free HIV tests at Spallanzani – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 10 MAY – “Inmi Spallanzani, a national reference centre, promotes rapid, absolutely free and anonymous screening on HIV, hepatitis and syphilis. Knowing and preventing is fundamental. An early diagnosis of HIV can change life and allows effective therapy to be implemented immediately”. Thus on social networks Francesco Vaia, general manager of INMI Spallanzani, in view of the European Test Week – spring edition scheduled from 15 to 22 May. At Spallanzani it will be possible to undergo tests on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 to 14; Wednesday from 14 to 18; Saturday from 9 to 12. (ANSA).

