Health, from Sweden a new hope for patients at high risk of rejection in kidney transplants
Health, from Sweden a new hope for patients at high risk of rejection in kidney transplants

Health, from Sweden a new hope for patients at high risk of rejection in kidney transplants

Last November 1st Padova a team of doctors carried out the first kidney transplant in Italy on a hyperimmune patient, that is, a person who, following a surgical operation, has a high probability of rejection. The surgery was made possible thanks to a new Swedish medicine (Idefirix-imlifidase). “The drug we used – he explained Lucrezia Furian, of the hospital of the University of Padua and surgeon who performed the first kidney transplant on a 43-year-old hyperimmune woman, on dialysis for 14 – it works like scissors. It allows to ‘cut’ the antibodies and neutralize them, thus avoiding the possibility of rejection by the patient”.

This drug which arrives from Sweden gives new hope to all those who until now risked being excluded from waiting lists due to the difficulty of finding a compatible organ. “Out of about 5,000 patients waiting for a kidney transplant in our country – he added Massimo Cardillo, director general of the National Transplant Center of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – more than 200 are hyperimmunized, waiting for a transplant for more than ten years and with a percentage of antibodies ranging from 95 to 100%.” Second Joseph Vanacorepresident of ANED Onlus, national association for hemodialysis, dialysis and transplantation, the possibility of accessing the waiting lists for those highly sensitized patients is already a success.

