Health, Grimaldi (Anmco), “Heart failure is a real epidemic”

“Among cardiovascular diseases, which are still the first cause of death in the world, heart failure represents a real epidemic. However, we hospital cardiologists, in addition to decompensation, are called to face multiple challenges, from acute myocardial infarction to arrhythmias. Among these the most frequent is atrial fibrillation but the most feared are ventricular fibrillation which, in rare cases, can lead to sudden death. For this reason, we dedicated several insights during our annual congress to heart failure, ischemic heart disease, prevention and sudden deaths”. Massimo Grimaldi, president-elect of the National Association of hospital cardiologists with beraking latest news Salute sums up the 54th national congress Anmcowhich ended today in Rimini and which brought together over 5 thousand cardiologists from all over Italy.

“The numbers of heart failure are constantly increasing and are worrying”, says Grimaldi, who is also director of the Cardiology Complex Operational Unit and director of the Medical Department of the Miulli regional hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti (Bari). “About 600 thousand people suffer from it in Italy and it is estimated that its prevalence doubles with each decade of age, after the age of 65 it reaches around 10%. One of the main causes of decompensation is ischemic heart disease”. risk of ischemic heart disease “is hypercholesterolemia and in particular high levels of LDL cholesterol, known as ‘bad’, since it can deposit in the walls of the arteries. For us at Anmco, the winning methodology, now common in all European countries, is that of ‘the lower it is, the better it is’ having in any case to reach very well-defined levels by rigorous studies”.

Among the “cholesterol-lowering” drugs – continues the expert – we now have a wide range of therapeutic choices. Another good news for patients suffering from heart failure arrives on the front of pharmacological treatments”. There are new molecules – he underlines – initially studied as antidiabetic drugs but which are demonstrating enormous efficacy also for the treatment of heart failure. I’m talking about glyphozines that improve patients’ symptoms and life expectancy. The early administration after the first diagnosis of an optimal therapy, which includes these molecules in association with beta-blockers, antialdosterones and ACE inhibitors or ARNI can improve the quality of life and above all can extend the expectancy by six years”.

It is more “difficult to identify those at risk of sudden death and prevent its onset – admits Grimaldi -. The causes can be on an ischemic basis (coronary obstruction), of an infectious type (myocarditis) or genetics that affect the electrical system of the heart. The heart muscle can suddenly undergo very rapid contractions caused by a short-circuit in the heart’s electrical system “. Fortunately it is a “limited phenomenon that affects 1 case in 1,000 people but often dramatic because it can also affect young people who play sports“. concludes.