Health, habits of adolescents: meetings in schools to evaluate the right behaviours

Health, habits of adolescents: meetings in schools to evaluate the right behaviours

MESSINA – The Asp of Messina, with reference to the regional prevention plan 2020-2025 and in collaboration with the doctors of the Specialization School of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and the Hospital Hygiene Operating Unit of the Polyclinic, kicks off from next 15 March at a series of meetings in schools in Messina and its province, to evaluate health-related habits and behaviors in the pre-adolescent and adolescent population. The Hbsc (Health Behavior in School-aged Children) model will be used for the evaluation, with the objective of increasing knowledge of the determinants of health (nutrition, addictions, phenomena of violence and sexual behaviour) and of the well-being of children. The goal is to encourage the adoption of behaviors aimed at a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, emphasis will be placed on the importance of preventing sexually transmitted diseases, in particular HPV infection, by raising awareness of vaccination, which can be carried out in all ASP5 vaccination points and within the vaccination center of the Martino hospital starting from 11 years of age.

