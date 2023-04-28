Health, here comes the turning point for those suffering from headaches: here’s how to remedy cluster headaches and migraines

Here comes the breakthrough for headache sufferers, thanks to recent research that promises to help those suffering from cluster headaches and migraines.

Recently, a team of scientists conducted a very interesting study for those suffering from recurring headaches. Specifically, the research published in the scientific journal Neurology would have highlighted a close connection between the specific headache and the time it occurs. According to experts, in fact, this disorder, whether it is a cluster headache or a migraine, would have a correspondence with the heart rhythms, that is, our “internal biological clock”. During the research, the data of all the studies on the subject conducted up to now were analyzed and cross-referenced, precisely to try to understand if the onset of headaches is connected to a specific time of day.

Research has highlighted the existence of a link, especially in the case of cluster headache. In fact, 71 percent of the patients examined normally manifest the disorder in a period of time between the middle of the night and the early hours of the morning, intensifying above all in spring and autumn. In addition, it has emerged that those suffering from cluster headaches have higher levels of cortisol and lower levels of melatonin than those who do not suffer from this specific headache.

As for migraine patients, the link between the disturbance and heart rhythms emerged in 50 percent of the volunteers who participated in the research. Furthermore, the scientists have announced that in this case the schedules are less regular. Generally, however, migraines tend to occur more frequently during the day than at night.

Headaches: how to remedy cluster headaches and migraines

As we anticipated, according to research recently published in the journal Neurology, headaches, especially when it comes to cluster headaches, would have a close correlation with the time in which they arise.

According to the study’s first author, University of Texas at Houston researcher Mark Joseph Burish, the findings “reinforce the importance of the hypothalamus, the area of ​​the brain that houses our primary biological clock, in the onset of migraine and cluster headache. And it leads us to wonder what role the genetics behind triggering events such as sleep changes play (in this disorder), at the same time causing headache notes and signals of how the body’s heart rhythms work “.

In short, those suffering from headaches would do well to keep an eye on the time and prevent the disturbance.