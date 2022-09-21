Catanzaro – The Pugliese-Ciaccio hospital company has approved the three-year needs plan and the 2022 hiring plan: approximately 190 new hires are proposed to the Calabria Region. The document, signed by the extraordinary commissioner Francesco Procopio, by the administrative and health directors Antonio Mantella and Antonio Gallucci, by the head of the Competitions structure Laura Fondacaro and by the manager Walter Tallerico, refers to stabilization and transformations from fixed to permanent time of the staff already in service (128 units) plus new hires in the specific departments that request them. On 9 September, the governor Roberto Occhiuto, in his capacity as Calabrian health commissioner, had indicated the peremptory deadline of 10 days for the presentation of the plan by the Calabrian health authorities and hospitals. The Catanzaro company therefore respected the times and the document was sent to the commissioner for the return plan, which will send it to the Ministry of Health. The figures provided are medical, health, obs, technicians, nurses and obs for operating room, technical-administrative staff. The total cost is 107 million 514 thousand 328 euros, practically coinciding with the expenditure constraint.

Not only the Pugliese-Ciaccio. The “Mater Domini” hospital-university company also approved the needs plan and the hiring plan for 2022. With resolution no. 556 Commissioner Vincenzo Carlo La Regina has proposed to the Region the recruitment of almost 160 employees, but in many cases these are stabilizations. The cost to cover the potential endowment is 51 million 12 thousand euros.

Sources within the ASP of Catanzaro also let it be known that the needs plan of the provincial health company is being implemented, which also includes the recruitment plan for the hospital of Lamezia Terme.

