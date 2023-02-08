news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AOSTA, FEBRUARY 07 – In 2022, 162 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed at the Parini hospital in Aosta. This was communicated by the Local Health Authority of Valle d’Aosta, specifying that 105 patients received surgery as primary treatment and for 98 the histology was available for the post-operative multidisciplinary evaluation: 23 of them were eligible for the hormone-responsive genomic test ‘ OncotypeDx’ and after the test only 7 had to undergo chemotherapy treatment.



“This is an important progress with a view to increasingly targeted and personalized treatment. Approximately 20% of women who fall ill with cancer each year have undetermined prognostic factors: routine tests do not give us enough information to understand the risk of recurrence and to estimate the benefit of chemotherapy treatment.Using the genomic test, for a large percentage of this group of patients there is the possibility of avoiding it, with undeniable advantages from the point of view of protecting women’s health both with respect to toxicity that chemotherapy drugs involve, both for the psycho-emotional aspect resulting from the preservation of hair and eyebrows, and for the quality of family and social life as well as working capacity” explains Marina Schena, director of the Parini Oncology department, who adds: “In 2022 we also witnessed an increase in numbers in Valle d’Aosta, as at a national level. obvious cases, many of which are already metastatic”.



“Considering the adverse effects that chemotherapy treatments often cause both physically and, above all, psychologically – comments the regional health councilor, Roberto Barmasse – avoiding chemotherapy treatment for even one patient is already a great achievement”.



(ANSA).

