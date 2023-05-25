Milan, May 25th (LaPresse) – When a transplant becomes a donation. It happened in Turin a few days ago with a domino heart transplant associated with a heart-lung block transplant. A 43-year-old young patient with severe lung disease underwent a combined transplant of the heart and two lungs and his explanted heart, rather than being discarded, was used to perform a heart transplant in a second patient suffering from severe terminal heart disease. After almost thirty years of not being performed in Italy, domino heart transplantation has once again proved to be a “simple” strategy to solve a complex problem.

