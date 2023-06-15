Health in Sardinia, the protest moves to the regional councilorship (15/06/2023)

Christiana S. tells another story of medical malpractice, one that is heard with increasing frequency: «My mother had mood swings, she had been taking antidepressant and anxiolytic drugs for a long time but, all in all, she lived a fairly normal life. She was followed by Mental health center of Quartu Sant’Elena, then went to a private neurologist who changed his treatment. It was there that the real problems arose because my mother, in the space of ten days, he has lost track of space and time: she no longer recognized anyone, she went out alone and could no longer find her way back home. Every day more and more bizarre attitudes increased, which she obviously did not remember afterwards. They changed the drugs all the time, but the situation remained the same. In 2019 she had ischemia, her character changed a lot: she even became violent, aggressive. A geriatrician examined her and requested hospitalization in the psychiatry ward of theIs Mirrionis hospital, in Cagliari. After about twenty days, they decided to transfer her and ask hospitalization in an affiliated RSA: 2,300 euros to be paid by the Region and the same amount paid by us. I had only once the opportunity to realize the treatment they reserved for her: she was sedated and tied to the bed with a restraint strap. The reason? There weren’t enough staff. I later learned that an Oss showed violent attitudes towards patients. I reported the fact to the police, then I managed to get my mother transferred to another structure a few kilometers from our house. A whole other story. Unfortunately, when the pandemic arrived, it was no longer possible to access the RSA. And my mother, in 2021, died without me being able to say goodbye one last time. He said to me: “They stole my soul”. Well, I can’t get over this. They tell me I can’t grieve. In truth, his death was a liberation especially for my mother, as well as for us. What hurts the most is knowing that there are many structures in which there is no respect for the patient, often personnel with poor skills and in any case in insufficient numbers, sometimes indolent and rude, often under stress. Family members find themselves unprepared to deal with these situations. The problem is not the Oss or the nurses, but whoever manages the facilities. Obviously you can’t make a lump of everything, but tighter controls and greater selection would be needed. And maybe a few more complaints, in some cases ».