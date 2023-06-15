Health in Sardinia, the protest moves to the regional councilorship (15/06/2023)

Protests in the health sector continue in Sardinia. After the sit-in organized yesterday byUsb Sardinia in front of“Businco” cancer hospital in Cagliaritoday it was the turn of six trade unions representing about 90 percent of the island’s medical and paramedical personnel, both in the public and private sectors: Fp Cgil, Uil Fpl, Fials, Nursind, Nursing Up and Fsi Usae. Doctors, vets, nurses, Oss and administrative workers demonstrated under the headquarters of the regional health department, in Cagliari. “Time is running out for the use of the resources of the Pnrr, the Region is called to reconcile the new structure by 2026”, underlined the regional secretaries of the trade unions. «If there isn’t a turnaround, not even the minimum services will resist. In some territories, the essential levels of assistance are not already guaranteed. Waiting lists for exams are getting longer, you don’t play on people’s skin. Healthcare workers are alone, in perpetual shortage of staff, in unacceptable working conditions with exhausting shifts and the lowest salaries in Italy that push them to resign. In addition, the very serious emergency and emergency crisis is now unsustainable. Many, too many citizens give up treatmentunless they are wealthy and can have recourse to private healthcare”.
Among the requests made to the commissioner Charles Doriato the Giunta and the Regional Council, a systemic promotion project for mental healthwith the strengthening of the territorial prevention structures, of the Csm and some Child and adolescent neuropsychiatry unit. This is an aspect that is dear to thousands of Sardinian families, as confirmed by some testimonies that we have collected. Patricia F. is the sister of Stefanoa guest of the community for several years “Casamattaof Cagliari. «He has been under continuous pharmacological treatment for over 30 years, with the administration of heavy drugs. The services of Mental health center who is in charge of it are therefore indispensable, but when they are there they are unable to satisfy all our needs. There is very little staff, especially medical staff, and what little there is is overworked. When there is an extreme need for a doctor’s intervention, the doctor on duty at the CSM is called for medicines, but at the moment there is no other support, especially from a psychological point of view. My brother is destroyed by therapies. I don’t know what to expect from the near future, after the closure of the center of Cagliari which had been entrusted for years to theAsarp, and is now closed. I’m distressed, I don’t know how we’ll do it».
Charles Loi is a retired patient with multiple sclerosis. While he is talking to us, he stops several times because tears are flowing and a lump in his throat does not allow him to continue: «We have adopted my son Michael 32 years ago, she was just four months old. At the age of 7 he was diagnosed with Adhd, a neurodevelopmental disorder showing difficulty paying attention and maintaining concentration, impulsive behaviors, physical restlessness. Later they also found the schizophrenia. They stuffed him with lithium and other drugs and he was followed in some psychiatric wards on our island, unfortunately without success because there is a lack of a project built on the individual, on the real needs of the single person. Michael tried several times to escape to go home, and sometimes damaged the structures in which he was. Finally he was transferred near Asti, in the middle of the countryside. The community is very nice, it has many laboratories, but the results for him are limited there too. The first year I kept in contact with the psychologist, at least to find out how he was: I didn’t want him to feel the family pressure and least of all push him to seek escape again to return to us. But when I saw that the treatments were useless and the crises were always frequent, I thought of bringing him back to Cagliari because at the moment I can only visit him once a year. I hope that a good institution can be found in Sardinia where he will be prevented from escaping, and where I can sometimes visit him. You can’t find an adequate structure that can take care of him in our entire region, it’s incredible. People always put their heads in the sand on this topic, “the eye does not see, the heart does not hurt”. Unless you go inside.”
Christiana S. tells another story of medical malpractice, one that is heard with increasing frequency: «My mother had mood swings, she had been taking antidepressant and anxiolytic drugs for a long time but, all in all, she lived a fairly normal life. She was followed by Mental health center of Quartu Sant’Elena, then went to a private neurologist who changed his treatment. It was there that the real problems arose because my mother, in the space of ten days, he has lost track of space and time: she no longer recognized anyone, she went out alone and could no longer find her way back home. Every day more and more bizarre attitudes increased, which she obviously did not remember afterwards. They changed the drugs all the time, but the situation remained the same. In 2019 she had ischemia, her character changed a lot: she even became violent, aggressive. A geriatrician examined her and requested hospitalization in the psychiatry ward of theIs Mirrionis hospital, in Cagliari. After about twenty days, they decided to transfer her and ask hospitalization in an affiliated RSA: 2,300 euros to be paid by the Region and the same amount paid by us. I had only once the opportunity to realize the treatment they reserved for her: she was sedated and tied to the bed with a restraint strap. The reason? There weren’t enough staff. I later learned that an Oss showed violent attitudes towards patients. I reported the fact to the police, then I managed to get my mother transferred to another structure a few kilometers from our house. A whole other story. Unfortunately, when the pandemic arrived, it was no longer possible to access the RSA. And my mother, in 2021, died without me being able to say goodbye one last time. He said to me: “They stole my soul”. Well, I can’t get over this. They tell me I can’t grieve. In truth, his death was a liberation especially for my mother, as well as for us. What hurts the most is knowing that there are many structures in which there is no respect for the patient, often personnel with poor skills and in any case in insufficient numbers, sometimes indolent and rude, often under stress. Family members find themselves unprepared to deal with these situations. The problem is not the Oss or the nurses, but whoever manages the facilities. Obviously you can’t make a lump of everything, but tighter controls and greater selection would be needed. And maybe a few more complaints, in some cases ».
On the situation of the Businco hospital in Cagliari, he expresses himself Maria Grazia Caligaris Of “Socialism rights reforms Odv”: «After the intervention of the regional health councilor, who re-determined an order in the procedure aimed at renewing the technological systems guaranteeing assistance, bewilderment and concern are growing among those who rely on Businco’s radiological treatments, and beyond. It is unacceptable that we can play with the lives of people, women and men who undergo a life-saving therapeutic journey. The lightness with which this reorganization and adaptation process was tackled, without a detailed timetable and concrete alternatives, the fact that it was made explicit with a circular, opens the way for conflicting assessments. The history of Businco in recent years is characterized by a progressive loss of authority of the hospital due to choices that have favored the escape of many specialists and private healthcareespecially the Mother Olbia. It is necessary to make things clear, making it clear which are the unresolved issues that underlie certain choices and what prevents the most important highly specialized hospital, with cutting-edge departments for the research and treatment of female and blood cancers, from see treatment times respected and skills valued. Radiation therapy has been working in fits and starts for years. The intervention of councilor Doria, with the summoning of the various actors and managers, certainly reduced the radiotherapy problem but it remains an unresolved question. Patients need to know that treatments and services, from when the pathology manifests itself and until recovery, will be guaranteed in certain times, in each department. That’s not the case today».