Health in the gym: the conference

Florence, 2 May 2023- Rather than passively waiting for the onset of a chronic non-communicable pathology (such as diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, neoplasms, etc.), it would be better to commit ourselves to leading a healthier lifestyle, focusing our daily commitment also on prevention. “In many cases, prevention means delaying – or even preventing – the development of serious diseases that can significantly compromise the quality of our life – more than a recommendation, the mission expressed by Francis Announcedfounder of Stilnuovo spdrl and promoter of “Palestra della salute” project in Tuscany-. The Gymnasium of health project is summarized in the synergistic relationship that there must be between specialists in motor sciences, nutrition and psychology who, coordinated and directed by medical and health professionals, must program and plan, for example, the most suitable and congenial to every subject, in order to promote true primary and tertiary prevention. In fact, it is now known – continues Annunziata – that every euro invested in prevention means a saving of 7 euros in health care costs and lost productivity”.

This is why it becomes of particular importance to accept the invitation launched to citizenship by Charles Laface, technical director of the project, to participate in the conference organized by Metropolitan city of Florencewith the patronage of theUniversity of Florencejust in collaboration with Stilnuovo spdrl, which will be held on Saturday 6 May at 9 am in the Great Hall of Medicine. Title of the meeting “Life Investments – health in the gym: from health care costs to health investments”

“The goal is to propose adapted and structured physical exercise programs -the organizers explain-, i.e. based on the assessment of the subject’s internal load, detected through anthropometric and functional tests, and bio-impedance and metabolic analysis, as well as monitoring during training , for example the telemetry detection of the heart rate. The adapted and structured physical exercise is therefore adapted to the person in a specific way, designed for those who intend to carry out effective primary or tertiary prevention”.