Health Innovation Hub startet

The Health Innovation Hub is managed by Professor Jörg Debatin. Debatin pushed ahead with the digitalization of the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital and made the clinic the hospital with the least paper in Germany. Through his work as Vice President of GE Healthcare, he also brings the international expertise of a large corporation to the table.

Another expert on the team is Henrik Matthies. Matthies was CEO of Mimi Hearing. The company offers digital prevention solutions for everything to do with hearing and is one of the first digital health companies to be certified as a medical product in Europe.

The panel of experts is to advise the ministry closely. The sponsor is BWI GmbH, a federal IT service provider that also works for the Ministry of Defence. The project is scheduled for three years. The hub is based in a co-working space on Torstraße, in the immediate vicinity of the ministry.

