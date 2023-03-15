Do you know how much a health care doctor earns? The figure you don’t expect for every patient: here it is!

Have we ever wondered how much a general practitioner earns? It depends on a number of factors, in fact not all doctors earn the same salary, but you can definitely take an average.

With the expression general practitioner in Italy we indicate doctors who, by law, are able to provide first-level medical assistance within the national health service. How much is their salary? This depends on some factors such as the number of patients, but also length of service and the possibility of being available at night. In general, an average salary can be drawn.

How much does a general practitioner earn? The figures are very high

Do you know how much a general practitioner earns for each patient? The figures vary, but depend on a number of factors. First of all, the basic sum is 70 euros per patient if less than 500 are treated, if, on the other hand, the number increases, it is reduced by exactly half. In Italy the maximum number of patients that a general practitioner can take care of is around 1500 people. Doing the math the result is simple and the figures high.

In fact, at most, a general practitioner in Italy he can earn as much as 7,500 euros per month. It is clear that these are only gross, but bonuses must be added to these. There is therefore no equal salary for every doctor, but the general guidelines for defining the amount are the same for everyone. In fact, if a young doctor has 1500 patients then he will earn a maximum of 52 thousand euros gross per year, while if he has at least 10 years of service his salary can reach 150 thousand euros per year, gross.

The duties of a general practitioner, provided for both by law che from the employment contract, are those of carrying out prevention activities, prescribing medicines, measuring blood pressure, carrying out a diagnosis, prescribing therapies, making vaccines, prescribing tests, compiling medical certificates. For each patient, the general practitioner must have an updated medical record e must be available at pre-established times and days.

General practitioners are therefore not doing badly at all. Their duties are not overly complicated and the salaries are entirely worthy. In short, it is worth thinking about wanting to do this job, if you are interested in the medical sector.