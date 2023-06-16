Health insurance for a trip abroad: what you need to know

Rome, 16 June 2023 – When traveling abroad it is possible to subscribe to health insurance can offer subscribers a coverage in the event of illness or accident that occur during the stay. This means that, wherever the insured is, he will be entitled to receive adequate medical assistance 7 days a week.

Travel health insurance abroad

As already partly mentioned, health insurance for a trip abroad offers the customer the option of receive full assistance during the stay in all countries of the world. Therefore, in the presence of an illness or an accident, the insured traveler will have right to a trusted foreign doctor and to an interpreter if there should be any linguistic misunderstandings in communications and interpretations of medical records. And again, with health insurance for travel abroad the entire hospital stay of the traveler is coveredas well as his possible early return to Italy. If the insured is unable to return home precisely because of his hospitalization, it is envisaged that both the insurance organize and pay for the trip to a family member who can offer help to the patient. Finally, it is envisaged that the insured traveler can receive the telephone advice from Italian doctors who provide a 24-hour service and who, in the event of the presence of a sick family member while abroad, can always count on the insurance for the costs due to early return.

Wanting to schematize and integrate what has been said up to now, we can say that travel abroad health insurance covers: – the health expenses related to the intervention of the doctor who visits the patient;

– l’purchase of medicines necessary to treat the illness or injury;

– i costs of any hospitalization in a foreign hospital;

– the expenses for search and rescue of the client.

These costs are generally covered directly, ie it is the insurance company that pays the hospitals and foreign doctors. If this communication channel fails to be launched, it will be the patient’s responsibility to pay the expenses, with the sums that will be reimbursed by the insurance company as soon as possible.

Other coverage of foreign travel health insurance

In addition to the cases already seen, foreign travel health insurance also extends its coverage to baggage and personal effects the client’s in case of theft, fire or problems caused by the air carrier. Other insurance protections may also be envisaged which concern people or things that do not physically undertake the trip abroad. As a rule, these are family members of the traveler for whom you want to maintain control and assistance even when you are abroad. These are the so-called leaving assistance, which also covers assets such as one’s home. In the latter case, the customer receives assistance when he should suffer theft or damage to his car while he is abroad and should return to carry out the necessary paperwork.

A similar mechanism also affects theroad assistancewhich specifically refers to the trips that the policyholder makes by car European roads. Therefore, in the presence of problems or mistakes in one’s own car or in the one rented, the insured person can count on the assistance provided by a simple intervention by the mechanic up to the management of an accident.