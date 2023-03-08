By the time they are in their mid-thirties at the latest, civil servants, the self-employed and high-earning employees are faced with the question of the right health insurance: should it be, as is the case for around 90 percent of people in Germany statutory health insurance be? A system in which everyone pays according to their income and the benefits are the same for everyone?

Or the private Kranken­versicherung, in which customers can choose from many offers higher but also lower benefits than the statutory insurance provides? Anyone who takes this step assumes responsibility for their insurance cover and for paying the premiums for life. Our table shows the most important differences between the two systems.

This article is intended to help you decide. If you are already sure which form of insurance you want, you can find comparisons of the respective offers here:

Comparison of private health insurance: 3 out of 120 tariffs are very good

Comparison of statutory health insurance: The best health insurance company for you

How should I get health insurance as a self-employed person?

Differences between statutory and private health insurance

decision for life The choice of private health insurance is usually a decision for life: Once you have left the statutory health insurance, it is not so easy to get back in. With a few exceptions, a return is not possible after the 55th birthday. Our advice weighing. Private health insurance usually offers better benefits than statutory health insurance. One disadvantage: Even if your income falls in old age, the contributions remain high. Employed and self-employed people should therefore only consider them if they are wealthy or can build up enough assets by the time they retire (see rule of thumb: How to calculate your money requirements). See also prevention begins at the table Officer. For civil servants, private insurance is usually cheaper than statutory insurance. For retirees, the allowance, i.e. the support from their employer, usually increases. This partially compensates for increases in contributions. Entscheidungs­hilfe. Our checklist: health insurance or private? contains a detailed comparison of the benefits of statutory and private insurance. Our special private health insurance offers a lot of information about private health insurance: Everything you need to know. Services. If you want to take out private health insurance, take the time to choose your plan. Pay attention not only to the price, but above all to the services. Once you fall ill, you can usually no longer top up the benefits from your insurer.

Doctors love private patients Private patients are still more popular with many doctors. This is due to the remuneration: Doctors can charge for every examination and treatment according to the official fee schedule and set significantly higher fees for difficult interventions. In the case of those with statutory insurance, on the other hand, they have to act economically in the interests of the health insurance funds. Budgets and other cost controls apply to both the fee and the prescriptions they issue, for example for medication or physiotherapy.

Contractual services are guaranteed In addition, it cannot happen to privately insured persons that benefits are reduced by law. Your contractual services – from the treatment by the chief physician in the hospital to reimbursement for dentures – are guaranteed and usually more extensive than those of the health insurance companies. Our checklist provides a tabular overview of all benefits from statutory and private health insurance: Health insurance or private?. See also My dog ​​has disappeared from Instagram: "He is not the minimum age to be on social media"

The downside: increasing contributions In order to be insured not only better, but also permanently cheaper than in the statutory health insurance, private insurance is only suitable for civil servants. The self-employed and employees have to set aside money from the start for high contributions in old age. Because the contributions to private insurance increase regularly and remain high even after retirement.

Different rules for officials Beihilfe­regelung. Civil servants, on the other hand, need not worry as much about the rising contributions as they age, since they only have to insure part of their medical expenses and, moreover, the support from their employer, the allowance, usually increases as soon as they retire. For the vast majority of them, the combination of private health insurance and benefits is cheaper, as otherwise they would have to pay the statutory health insurance contribution alone. Wahl­möglich­keit. In Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg and Thuringia, new state civil servants have been able to choose a subsidy from the employer for the contributions to the statutory health insurance fund for over a year instead of the proportionate reimbursement of their health costs through the allowance (see report Free choice for Hamburg civil servants). restriction. Statutory health insurance based on this model is financially interesting above all for civil servants in the lower salary brackets and for families with many children. However, if you move to a federal state in which there is no “flat-rate subsidy”, you have to pay the health insurance contribution in full yourself.