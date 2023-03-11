Home Health Health insurance surpluses are deceptive / BKK Landesverband Bayern urges reform …
BKK regional association Bavaria

Munich (ots)

According to the preliminary annual results, the statutory health insurance (GKV) will post an increase of a good 450 million euros in 2022. The company health insurance companies (BKK) in Bavaria warn against drawing the wrong conclusions from this. dr Daniel Sutor, interim board member and head of the finance department of the BKK Landesverband Bayern: “We have been constantly plugging gaps in the financing of statutory health insurance in recent years, for example through the reduction in assets. Impending statutory health insurance deficits were prevented last year by adjusting the contribution rates. The Federal Minister of Health is currently thinking out loud again about increases in contributions and does not address the actual and massive structural problems of the GKV. It is important to finally tackle structural reforms – especially on the expenditure side – and thus ensure more efficiency and quality in care.”

The surplus in 2022 at the 16 BKK based in Bavaria is almost thirty million euros. All in all, that’s a lot of money. However, these millions are only enough for a daily expenditure of the insured community. Sutor: “The GKV surpluses are pleasing, but deceptive. Because given the volume of expenditure, they are just a drop in the bucket.” This is because healthcare expenditure is constantly increasing without any appreciable improvement in care. They will amount to around 300 billion euros in 2023. Sutor: “Especially in an international comparison, it becomes clear that the statutory health insurance expenditure and also the amount of diagnostics, medication and operations are at the top level, but the quality of our health system has some catching up to do in many areas.”

The BKK Landesverband Bayern therefore demands not to unilaterally burden the contributors with increasing social security contributions, but to tackle existing efficiency reserves that result from over- and incorrect supply and have long been identified in many places. The expenditure burden of the health insurance companies is also growing because the existing crises and the moderately positive GKV balance sheets in almost all areas of care arouse additional desires. These are regularly parried with promises from the political side – at the expense of the contributors.

Both the BKK Landesverband Bayern, as well as the expert council for the assessment of the development in the health care system and care and other expertise have been calling for a change from pure spending to a quality-oriented, structure-changing policy for years. Sutor: “The federal health ministers regularly announced a sustainable, stable financial reform of the GKV, but gaps were only closed for a short time. The time for making promises is over, the GKV needs clear commitments for sustainable, stable financing and quality-oriented care that raises efficiency reserves.”

As a corporation under public law, the BKK Landesverband Bayern represents the interests of the company health insurance funds and their insured persons in Bavaria. The BKK Landesverband Bayern currently has 16 company health insurance companies as members with around 3.4 million insured persons (registered office). More than 2.5 million people who are insured with a company health insurance company (BKK) live in Bavaria itself. This means that the company health insurance funds in the Free State have a GKV market share of around 22 percent.

Contact person:

Manuela Osterloh
press secretary
Head of Communication and Prevention
BKK regional association Bavaria

Tel.: +49 89 74579-421| Car: 0151 1516 2172
E-Mail: [email protected] | www.bkk-bayern.de
E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: BKK Landesverband Bayern, transmitted by news aktuell

