HEALTH LOVE _ love adultery jealousy- othello

“He cheats on me, I know. Indeed I feel it”. Crazy jealous. Became suspicious, at 70 years old. So much so that he has become obsessed with the fact that his wife, almost the same age, has been cheating on him for six months with another man. Without any evidence or clues to confirm the doubt. And in addition with a concomitant increase in libido. Oh God, there were prodromes, reveals the author of the article, because the case in question concerns a patient who ten years earlier had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, kept under multi-drug control. Yet despite the long treatment, his memory had deteriorated over the past year, mostly in the short term, according to medical records.

But this particular case, recounted and described as “delusion of adultery” by sociology professor Thomas Kron of the University of Aachen (Aachen) in Germany, is functional in proposing the Othello syndrome again. And we refer to the tragic symbol of Shakespearian memory, remembering that the syndrome is characterized by delusional suspicions about conjugal or sexual partner infidelity, a condition that can lead to extreme behaviors. On the other hand delirium from jealousy is present in various psychotic disorders. According to the specialists, it is the most frequent manifestation in organic (7%) and paranoid (6.7%) psychoses, followed by alcoholic (5.6) and schizophrenic (2.5%) psychoses, while just in 0 .1 per cent is expressed in coincidence with affective disorders. The prevalence of delusion of jealousy would concern about 16 percent of subjects affected by dementia.

Since the world began, jealousy has always been the evil identity in which most humans are reflected, but there is a threshold, theoretically never to be crossed, when the unhealthy feeling turns into a pathological condition. A borderline unfortunately often indecipherable and unpredictable precisely because of the indeterminacy of the passionate feeling that is deteriorating. The French psychiatrist Gaëtan Gatian de Clérambault tried to define the limit between the two conditions, the normal one, let’s say, and the pathological one (and we go back to Othello’s syndrome), asserting that jealousy turns towards pathology when the passionate reaction is overexpressed compared to the situation that triggered it. Or when abnormal behavior persists over time in the subject, despite the fact that he is aware of being the victim of an unfounded suspicion that he is unable to remove. A contradiction between what he is aware of and the actions he takes.

And in about 30 percent of cases there is pathological jealousy connected to neurodegenerative situations, especially related to Parkinson’s. There is an explanation, according to the specialists, by tracing it back to the impairment of some brain areas, and to the prescribed drug treatment. A therapy using dopamine antagonists aimed at reducing motor manifestations. And it is thus that, by increasing the levels of dopamine in the brain, an uncontainable, therefore “sick” jealousy would be stimulated.

