Health minefield between the bomb for the elderly and the ten-year shortage of health workers

Today, after the great health emergency, the issue of public health sustainability is more alive than ever, weakened by the scarcity of economic resources, pressed by the constant aging of the population and undermined, for the future, by poor planning of the training of the medical professions . In 2022, public health expenditure amounted to 131 billion (6.8% of GDP), spending by citizens at around 39 billion (2% of GDP). This is an allocation of resources lower than that recorded in the EU-27 average, both in terms of per capita value (2,609 euros against 3,269 euros) and in relation to GDP (9.6% against 10.9%) .

In twenty years the over 65s will be 30% of Italians

The demography of our country highlights that the population aged 65 and over amounts to 14 million (23.9% of the population), the collective of the so-called “young elderly” (65-74 years) amounts to over 6 8 million (11.7% of the population), the “elderly” (75-84 years) are over 4.9 million (8.4% of the population). In 2021, the fertility rate is equal to 1.25 children per woman (Italian 1.18, foreign 1.87 children per woman), compared to a replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman. As a result of these dynamics, in 2035 we will have over 19 million over sixty-five (30.2%) and a total population of about 55 million, about 4 million less than in 2022. From the scenario that lies ahead, MEF estimates predict, for by 2035, a total public health expenditure of about 145 billion.

For another 10 years struggling with a shortage of doctors and nurses

The other critical element for the sustainability of public health is represented by the future shortage of health personnel, in fact the demography of this category also shows that the average age of workers is very high. In particular, NHS employees are mainly made up of people between the ages of 40-59 (64.9%), the share of those over the age of 60 (15.8%). 27.9% of the doctors and 39.3% of the nursing staff of the NHS are aged between 50 and 59 years. With regard to medical training, between 2013 and 2021, there was an average annual decrease of 1.4% in general practitioners and 1% in surgeons and pediatricians. With these data, we already know today that for the future we will have a significant shortage of doctors and nurses, in particular of some specializations and, considering that it takes at least 10 years to train a specialist doctor, solutions will have to be urgently found, probably importing professionals from abroad. This evidence emerges from the XX Report Osservasalute 2022, edited by the National Observatory on Health in the Italian Regions which operates in the context of Vihtali, a spin off of the Catholic University, in Rome.

Early mortality decreases but prevention goes slowly

In the face of these problems it is necessary to find solutions so that all the work done in the past by our National Health Service is not dissipated, which must be recognized as continuing to improve in terms of health outcomes. Early mortality, i.e. deaths in the age group 30-69 years, from malignancies, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, have decreased significantly over the past 10 years. Just as the avoidable mortality attributable to health services has decreased, which in the last 5 years has decreased by 2.4%. One of the most effective tools to counter the increase in chronicity is prevention, the data testify that, where adherence to cancer screening campaigns is more widespread, mortality from preventable cancers has significantly decreased. Unfortunately, this practice shows no signs of improving, the percentages of people who undergo screening, on average, do not reach 50% of the target populations. Vaccination coverage is also decreasing, which never reaches the objectives set by the Pnpv (National Vaccination Prevention Plan).

The reorganization of territorial assistance is crucial

These evidences suggest the need for a reorganization of territorial assistance, improving the effectiveness of prevention programs and enhancing the ability to take charge of chronic patients. This is the strategy being pursued for the future, also thanks to funding from the Pnrr. The interventions are aimed at reorganizing and modernizing the system, focusing on digitization, remote medicine, favoring the exchange of information on the patient between professionals in the sector. However, all of this will need careful planning and investments that allow an adequate use of economic and personnel resources. The premises do not bode well, given that the Def forecasts expenditure for 2023 of 136 billion (6.7% of GDP), 135 billion in 2025 and 138 billion for 2026.

