Today there is a lack of doctors in hospitals. The places in the Specialty Schools have been increased. But, for example, in Emergency Medicine, places remain uncovered because only a few choose them. What do you intend to do?

But it also applies to the other doctors, who are the worst paid in Europe. Is it a budget problem?

But then you have to enlist the token doctors paid 1,200-1,600 euros per shift. Can’t we use this money to raise the salary of already hired specialists who are even better prepared?



Meanwhile, on the same market we have the public service and accredited private individuals. The public must follow very strict rules while the private with the public’s money makes its own rules, takes on the most profitable activities and the public does everything else. Does it intend to introduce equal charges?

During the pandemic it was seen that local medicine does not work. To solve the problem, funds from the NRP were directed towards the construction of community houses. Now as undersecretary there is Marcello Gemmato, the one who has been most critical on the use of funds from the NRP. Do you intend to continue or do you dismantle them?

«I believe it will be useful to have a table with the University Ministry. Unfortunately, some specialties, and they are those most needed, have less appeal than others for young doctors also because they give less opportunity to work privately. The problem is also linked to salaries: I believe it is right, for example, for the emergency room to go and identify allowances to encourage young people to choose emergency medicine. Increasing his salary is my commitment ».“Yes, it is”.“I agree. It is shocking to think that external doctors recruited as needed are paid 2 to 5 times more than their colleagues. It is unacceptable and the problem must be solved quickly ».«I believe that the importance of the public system must be reaffirmed. Better organization is needed, doctors leave for this too, and every action must always be in the patient’s interest. It is a commitment that I will certainly pursue ».«We will work to find solutions. We must offer, if we want to be strong in the area, an alternative to having all patients go to the emergency room. The Pnrr was conceived two years ago and today the conditions have changed: just think of the increase in construction costs concerning the construction of new structures. I think it is necessary to make a careful reflection ».

It will be appropriate to reflect because if every time a government changes it starts all over again, we are always at the same point. The community houses have already been identified and the regional presidents have the power to build them, and some tenders have already started. There is a few billion at stake that could become public debt if you decide from don’t do them.