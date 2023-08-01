Health Minister Requests Three Billion Increase in Funds for National Health Service in Budget Law to Address Growing Deficit from Inflation

Italy’s National Health Service Faces Funding Shortfall of 15 Billion Due to Inflation

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Health colleague Orazio Schillaci are set to meet today to discuss the dire financial situation facing Italy’s National Health Service (NHS). Schillaci will request an increase in funds for the NHS in the next budget law, aiming to partly compensate for the 15 billion euro deficit caused by inflation.

According to La Stampa, this significant deficit is primarily attributed to rising costs and the renewal of the 2019-2021 doctor’s contract, which has led to an 11.5% decrease in real spending capacity. Currently, fifteen out of Italy’s twenty regions are in debt, with seven unable to provide essential levels of assistance. The situation is exacerbated by an increasing number of doctors retiring, leaving a strained workforce that makes approximately 100,000 errors per year in the ward.

The inflation rate, which has accumulated over four years, is projected to have consumed 15 billion euros in loans by 2024. The recent report on the Coordination of Public Finance by the Court of Auditors highlights that three out of four regions can no longer balance their budgets.

Furthermore, only six regions, including Lombardy and Veneto, have reported active budgets for 2022. The remaining regions face significant deficits, with the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Sicily, and Lazio being among the worst affected. As health expenditure accounts for approximately 80% of regional budgets, simply tinkering with spending items is no longer sufficient to address the deficits. Consequently, 2024 may see the appointment of commissioners and the implementation of associated plans to rehabilitate regional healthcare, likely leading to job cuts and hiring freezes.

The territorial inequalities in healthcare expenditure are already stark, with per capita spending ranging from 2,836 euros in Alto Adige to 2,041 euros in Calabria. The regions that receive funds from the recovery plan witness slower growth in health expenditure per citizen, exacerbating existing disparities.

Furthermore, the inability to guarantee essential levels of assistance, known as Lea, is a cause for concern. Seven regions, including South Tyrol and Campania, have failed to meet these standards. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is evident, with hospital admissions only recovering to 66% nationwide, but with substantial variations between regions. The North and Center report higher admissions rates at 72% and 78% respectively, while the South is significantly lagging at just 40%. The situation is similar for visits and analyses, where the national recovery rate stands at 57%, but with the North at 81%, the Center at 79%, and the South at a meager 15%.

The discrepancy in access to healthcare between regions is highlighted by the fact that individuals in economically stronger regions often turn to the private sector, while in the lower-income South, missed services often result in the abandonment of necessary treatments. Notably, despite the government allocating 500 million euros to reduce waitlists, only 152 million euros have been utilized, with significant regional disparities. Approximately 92% of the resources were utilized in the North, while the Center and South respectively used only 57% and 41% of the allocated funds.

The financial crisis faced by Italy’s National Health Service requires urgent action to safeguard the provision of essential healthcare services. The allocation of additional funds in the next budget law is crucial for mitigating the current funding shortfall and addressing the growing disparities between regions.