Home Health Health, Minister Schillaci’s promise: more money for emergency doctors
Health

Health, Minister Schillaci’s promise: more money for emergency doctors

by admin
Health, Minister Schillaci’s promise: more money for emergency doctors

Healthcare emergencies. Minister Orazio Schillaci outlines his plan to intervene in the most delicate sectors. “Heavier” social security contributions, higher scores for career purposes and tax exemption of the specific allowance for doctors who work in the first line of emergency and urgency or in less attractive specialties because they do not do private practice. More money also for the additional services provided by health professionals to streamline waiting lists and much more stringent limits on the use of token doctors. There will be this and more in the health omnibus decree that the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, anticipates in an all-out interview with La Stampa. As for the limited number of medical faculties, «we are working with the Miur to increase access to faculties. I wonder, however, why it is always said that there is a shortage of doctors but token holders paid four times as much can easily be found. Evidently we must commit ourselves to making work in the public sector more attractive». He mentioned stakes for the use of token doctors. What would they be? «We are thinking of setting limits both on the usable quota and on age, because it is not possible to make people who are even 70 and over work. But specialist qualifications related to the type of work that is going to be done in the hospital will also be necessary. An orthopedist cannot finish cardiology».

Read also: Emergency medicines, Minister Schillaci’s prescription: prescribing equivalents

In the meantime, the emergency rooms explode. How do we overcome this emergency? «Definitely providing incentives for those who work there from both a career and an economic point of view. In this sense we are trying to bring forward to this year the 200 million incentives allocated for 2024. But it is essential to strengthen local health and telemedicine because today most of the accesses to the emergency room are green codes that should be treated outside of the hospital”. In this regard, where will you find doctors and nurses who will have to work in the 1,400 new homes and over 400 community hospitals? «Among family doctors, outpatient specialists, pediatricians of free choice and former medical guards, we have 82,000 professionals who today work, however, too isolated and individually while in the new structures they will be able to guarantee better assistance by working in teams. The ones that are really missing are the nurses. For this reason we are thinking of authorizing those who work in hospitals to work extra paid hours also in community homes and hospitals”.

See also  Carlo Conti: "Covid changes you deeply"

You may also like

OK-Health and Wellness April 2023

At least two price brakes apply to every...

“Can Cats Give You Prostate Cancer?”: Beware of...

Epidemics: In Germany there are seven special stations...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

they can experience a very serious pathology

Stomach botulinum to lose weight: the alarm of...

Do you play badly at Padel? It could...

AUSL Modena – An increasingly proximity and networked...

The risk of spreading epidemics can be monitored...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy