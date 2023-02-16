news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAMPOBASSO, FEBRUARY 15 – Eleven doctors will integrate the Radiodiagnostic staff in the hospital structures of the Molise Regional Health Authority (Asrem).



For two of them, already in possession of the specialization, at the end of the exams, Asrem has formalized the permanent employment contract while nine trainees will be hired on a fixed-term basis waiting to transform the employment relationship into a permanent one following of the achievement of the specialization and subject to stipulation of an agreement with the pertinent University. Once again, however, the competition announced by Asrem has failed to meet expectations. Out of 71 candidates admitted to the test for 18 permanent positions, only 11 participated. (HANDLE).

