Home Health Health: Molise, 11 doctors for Radiodiagnostics out of 18 requested – Health
Health

Health: Molise, 11 doctors for Radiodiagnostics out of 18 requested – Health

by admin
Health: Molise, 11 doctors for Radiodiagnostics out of 18 requested – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAMPOBASSO, FEBRUARY 15 – Eleven doctors will integrate the Radiodiagnostic staff in the hospital structures of the Molise Regional Health Authority (Asrem).

For two of them, already in possession of the specialization, at the end of the exams, Asrem has formalized the permanent employment contract while nine trainees will be hired on a fixed-term basis waiting to transform the employment relationship into a permanent one following of the achievement of the specialization and subject to stipulation of an agreement with the pertinent University. Once again, however, the competition announced by Asrem has failed to meet expectations. Out of 71 candidates admitted to the test for 18 permanent positions, only 11 participated. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy