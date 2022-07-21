news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, 21 JUL – The works in the Opi general practitioner doctor’s office have been completed: in the late afternoon yesterday the space inside the Town Hall dating back to the 17th century was inaugurated, which houses the new doctor, Dr. Lina Tatti, restoring one of the fundamental and important services for the whole community. The mayor of Opi Antonio Di Santo, the Deputy Mayor Odorisio Boccia, the Councilor Giannicola Ruggiero, the Parish Priest Don Joseph, Dr. Lina Tatti, the PIVEC Alto Sangro Civil Protection Group and the citizens were present at the ribbon cutting of the medical clinic. .



Ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions were carried out in the clinic which involved the doctor’s office and the adjacent waiting room for waiting patients.



“Opi is assured of a relevant service for our entire community – explains Mayor Antonio Di Santo – the clinic on which we intervened to allow it to be used again is part of the work we are carrying out, together with the ASL1 of the Abruzzo Region, for the enhancement of territorial medicine in small villages. Opi will have its general practitioner in a renovated clinic and in a central place of the village such as the Town Hall. , which promptly considered it essential to restructure the medical clinic according to the new regulations, with the aim of guaranteeing, for many users and patients, the basic general medicine service, which is fundamental for our citizens, especially for the frail, chronic and elderly. If it is true that today we are moving towards the concentration of general practitioners and specialists in associated studies of Professionals that race The hourly continuity and administrative and nursing staff are guaranteed, the proximity medicine that the General Practitioner must guarantee in rural areas and sparsely populated areas, far from the most populous centers, should not be forgotten. ” (HANDLE).

