Health, nutrition and the way to the desired weight – Jan Bahmann explains the …

Weight loss is a challenge for many people: many of them are looking for a strategy that is both effective and sustainable. Jan Bahmann is a weight loss coach and in his coaching he helps his clients lose weight in the long term. In doing so, he relies on a strategy that fits the needs of his customers exactly. One method that he is now bringing up is the so-called Viking diet. You can find out what it is all about and what it promises below.

The topics of health and nutrition remain relevant in today’s society. Many people struggle with weight, want to lose a few pounds and finally feel good about themselves again. However, many of them have not yet found the right way that will help them to achieve their own feel-good weight in the long term. After all, the mass of possibilities is enormous: from crash diets to fitness trends and various nutritional advice, all sorts of things can be found on the Internet today. But how do those affected manage to reduce their weight effectively and sustainably? “It’s a question of the balance between nutrition, exercise and the right attitude,” explains Jan Bahmann, a renowned weight loss coach. With tried and tested strategies, he helps his clients to reduce and maintain their weight over the long term. The successes speak for themselves, he has already helped numerous people to achieve their goals. There is currently an interesting innovation on the weight loss market: the Viking diet.

Change of diet instead of a short-term diet

“The Viking diet is more than just a diet, it’s more about a long-term change in diet,” emphasizes Jan Bahmann. Therefore, rather than focusing on short-lived diet trends, the Viking Diet is based on introducing healthy foods and habits into everyday life. The concept is based on traditional foods from the Scandinavian countries such as fish, whole grain products, root vegetables and legumes. While industrial products are largely avoided, the focus is on whole, unprocessed foods rich in fiber and nutrients.

With the Viking diet, all the necessary nutrients are covered

Thus, the Viking diet provides everything the human body needs to feel fit and vital. For example, whole, unprocessed foods promote satiety and help keep energy levels stable. While fish and other seafood are great sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and fish also provide ample energy without feeling like you’re restricting yourself. The vegetables also ensure the necessary satiety: root and leafy vegetables, which are rich in fiber and low in calories, are particularly suitable. The Viking Diet also encourages moderate consumption of whole grains rather than refined grains.

In addition to diet, however, exercise also plays a crucial role in any weight loss process. For this reason it is also part of the Viking diet. After all, the Vikings were known for their physical strength and endurance. A generally active lifestyle helps to get your metabolism going and improve it over the long term, thereby positively influencing weight loss.

Conclusion: The successes are based on the interaction of nutrition, physical activity and the right attitude

One thing is certain: Anyone who discovers the Viking diet and implements it for themselves will lose weight sooner or later. “But that has nothing to do with the diet itself,” explains Jan Bahmann. “It’s much more about the fact that this method deals with aspects that automatically bring those affected into a calorie deficit that starts the weight loss as if by itself.” In the end, it is crucial to integrate healthy habits into your everyday life that will help you to achieve your feel-good figure in the long term.

