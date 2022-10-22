Home Health HEALTH “Only three doctors will remain in orthopedics in Lodi”
Health

HEALTH “Only three doctors will remain in orthopedics in Lodi”

by admin
HEALTH “Only three doctors will remain in orthopedics in Lodi”

HEALTH

Sos for orthopedics at the Lodi hospital: “Hire staff.” The Uil union representative Rosy Messina launched the alarm cry: «There are 4 doctors left – she comments -, Daniele Dainesi will soon retire and 3 will remain, including the head physician Filippo Rivolta. the ward has a remarkable quality, it is a pity that there are no doctors. We are losing good professionals, even in other departments and also within the sector. I don’t understand why they don’t hire other doctors. ‘

© breaking latest news

Other articles

Most read articles

See also  we have arrived at the computerization of medicine "

You may also like

Orazio Schillaci new Minister of Health: what he...

You can lose weight without a diet: here’s...

New Covid Bq1 variant in Europe: spread and...

Never underestimate the signals of the body

From diet to exercise, the secrets to fight...

“Possible presence of mycotoxins” in rice cakes: packages...

Anesthesiologists: “We were waiting for this measure”

NBA, Morant explodes with 49 points: “Secrets? I...

Genoa, the first ASL in Italy to use...

This is why mosquitoes only target some people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy