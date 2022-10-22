Ospedale Maggiore, Uil raises the alarm

Sos for orthopedics at the Lodi hospital: “Hire staff.” The Uil union representative Rosy Messina launched the alarm cry: «There are 4 doctors left – she comments -, Daniele Dainesi will soon retire and 3 will remain, including the head physician Filippo Rivolta. the ward has a remarkable quality, it is a pity that there are no doctors. We are losing good professionals, even in other departments and also within the sector. I don’t understand why they don’t hire other doctors. ‘

