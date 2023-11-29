Health personnel transfer competition

X Request for competition for health personnel transfers Requirements

Statutory staff of the National Health System who have a fixed appointment in one of the categories on the date when the deadline for submitting applications expires and who are in one of the following situations:

· Active service or situation other than active service and reserved place.

· Situation different from that of active service and no place reservation.

· Status of re-entry into active service on a provisional basis.

Documentation to present

The established in the regulatory bases and the call.

Maximum term

The established in the regulatory bases and the call

See the “Informative Manual” document.

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

Ibsalut Competitions and Competitions Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Ibsalut Competitions and Competitions Service

C/ Gremi de Sabaters, 21, Polígon de Son Castelló. Phone: 971704422

([email protected])

X Making allegations Requirements

Making allegations on the provisional list of admitted and excluded.

Submission of allegations to the provisional list of merit assessment and allocation of places.

Documentation to present

The documentation to be presented will be what it deems necessary in relation to the allegations.

Maximum term

The established in the resolutions by which the provisional list of admitted and excluded and the provisional list of evaluation of merits and allocation of places are published

Form of presentation

Competent body for processing

contact

Responsible Service or Section

X Amendment to the tender request for health personnel transfers Requirements

Presentation of amendments to the applications in relation to the provisional list of admitted and excluded and provisional list of merit assessment and allocation of places.

Submission of amendments to the applications in case of receiving an amendment request from the IBSALUT in relation to your application.

Documentation to present

The documentation to be presented will be that specified in the resolutions by which the provisional list of admitted and excluded and provisional list of merit assessment and allocation of places is published, or in the request for amendment by the IBSALUT.

Maximum term

The established in the resolutions by which the provisional list of admitted and excluded and provisional list of evaluation of merits and allocation of places is published, or the request for amendment by the IBSALUT.

Form of presentation

Competent body for processing

contact

Responsible Service or Section

