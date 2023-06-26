Health: Physical activity and diet improve glucose control

A clinical study coordinated by Washington University School of Medicine St. Louis and the Diabetes Research Center Santa Barbara, in the United States, published in Nature Metabolism, has shown that exercise increases the effects of a balanced diet in improving glucose control .

The combination of exercise with a diet aimed at weight loss leads to a greater improvement in insulin sensitivity and glucose control in people with obesity and pre-diabetes than the effects of diet alone. An insulin resistant glucose metabolism is commonly associated with obesity.

Previous studies have shown that combining physical activity with a balanced diet can lead to better therapeutic effects in obese subjects, which are reflected in greater weight loss and improved cardio-metabolic health. Samuel Klein of the Diabetes Research Center at the Washington University School of Medicine and colleagues studied the effects of this combination and provided evidence supporting the positive results that the combination of exercise and diet brings in improving insulin sensitivity in people with obesity and pre-diabetes.

How the study was designed

The study was designed so that all 16 participants lost 10% of their total body weight over 18-21 weeks, whereby differences in insulin sensitivity were influenced by the amount of exercise and not the amount of exercise. different weight loss. A group of participants, 4 men and 4 women, underwent a diet-only intervention, which included individual nutrition education sessions and meals prepared following a plant-based diet, low in fat, sodium and refined carbohydrates and high in complex carbohydrates. In the second group, 2 men and 6 women, the dietary intervention was combined with physical movement which included 6 one-hour exercise sessions per week, including aerobic exercise, high-intensity interval training, and resistance training.

The conclusions of the study

The data show that 10% weight loss in both groups improved insulin sensitivity, but that this improvement was two to four times greater, depending on exercise and diet, after the loss. weight loss induced by dietary measures and physical activity. The authors suggest that their findings highlight the importance of considering exercise as a key component in the treatment of obesity.

