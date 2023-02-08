news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, FEBRUARY 08 – The Region announces in a note that from autumn 2023 GVM Care & Research will manage the Saint Charles hospital in Bordighera (Imperia). “After a long but shared and constructive process, the resolution establishing the contract between Asl1 and the Italian private healthcare group was filed, thus starting a new, more performing path for Ligurian healthcare and for users of the ‘extreme west”. The document will be signed tomorrow in Bordighera by the general director of Asl1 Luca Stucchi, by the president of GVM Care & Research Ettore Sansavini, in the presence of the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola.



At the Saint Charles hospital, the following specialties will find space among the inpatient and outpatient activities: general surgery, vascular surgery, general medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics and traumatology, functional recovery and rehabilitation, intermediate care, first aid/obi, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesia, radiology, laboratory analysis, hemodialysis. The endowment will be 77 beds plus 10 for the day hospital.



From an economic point of view, Asl 1 will pay 15.1 million a year, of which 6.3 for outpatient activities, 7.9 for hospitalization activities, 848 thousand euros for the Emergency Department function. These are resources from the Liguria Region and the Regional Health Service and assigned to Asl 1 from year to year for the entire duration of the stipulated contract which is seven years with the possibility of renewal for another five.



“But not only the hospital: in the building adjacent to the Saint Charles, formerly a recently built dialysis center, there will also be space for the Community House of the Ventimiglia District, waiting for it to be transferred to the Palazzina Eiffel in Ventimiglia”. (HANDLE).

