Camillathe queen consort, is not experiencing a good time, as well as mourning for the death of Elizabeth II, also for health reasons. According to reports from the Daily Telegraphin fact, Camilla was shortly before the death of her mother-in-law broken toe. Nothing serious of course but it should have stay at rest. Instead the wife of King Charles, who is 75 years old, wanted to attend the vigil for Queen Elizabeth and she did not miss any event or commitment, standing for many hours.

In short, despite the fracture, Camilla, in respect of her role, does not have never showed signs of suffering or failure and preferred to suffer in silence. The news about her health launched by the tabloid was not commented on by King Charles’ spokespersons who are instead focused on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral which will be celebrated on Monday 19 September.

Camilla, who at first was not much loved by her subjects as a “rival” of Lady Diana, in recent years it has been much appreciated for its strong but sober character. Camilla has always remained silent in the face of insults and provocations. So much so that Queen Elizabeth wanted to make her Queen consort after her disappearance.